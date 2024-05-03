Sunsets, sand, and stars: Join us for this epic sunset escapade

Mark your calendars and get ready for the event of the year as Corona Sunsets Sessions will be held on the idyllic shores of Newcoast Cove 2 Boracay on May 4, 2024, starting at 3 p.m.

This electrifying event promises an unforgettable day filled with music, sunsets, and good vibes that will transport you to paradise.

Picture yourself surrounded by swaying palm trees, the soft sand beneath your feet, and the gentle sound of waves crashing against the shore. As the sun begins its descent, casting a golden hue over the horizon, the atmosphere comes alive with excitement and anticipation.

Corona Sunsets Sessions is more than just a music festival — it’s a celebration of life, love, and the beauty of sunsets. It’s a time to let loose, dance like nobody’s watching, and connect with friends old and new. Whether you’re a seasoned partygoer or simply looking for a day of relaxation, this event has something for everyone.

With a lineup of talented performers such as Lola Amour, Sunkissed Lola, Dara Carmina, Kat DJ, Marxx Monterola, and Justin V., the energy is palpable from the moment you arrive. The music fills the air, creating a soundtrack to accompany the stunning sunset unfolding before your eyes. From upbeat rhythms to soulful melodies, each song adds to the magic of the moment, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Corona Sunsets Sessions is also about the vibe. It’s about embracing the present moment and savoring every second of this enchanting experience. So be ready for awesome activities like face painting, silk screen printing, kinetic installations, macrame lanterns, and more!

To be part of this unforgettable event, visit coronasunsetssessions.ph and secure your spot today! Be sure to follow Corona Philippines on Instagram and Viber for all the latest updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Join the conversation using the hashtags #CoronaSunsetsSessions, #CoronaPH, and #ThisIsLiving.

So pack your sunscreen, grab your shades, and get ready to experience the epic sunset escapade at Corona Sunsets Sessions! This is your chance to bask in the beauty of Boracay and create memories that will last a lifetime. See you there!

