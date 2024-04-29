Coming off from a quadruple win at Ookla’s Speedtest Awards and taking its place as the Fastest Internet Provider in the Philippines, Converge shares the secret to how this feat came together: design a resilient, scalable, and future-ready network then let it work for the people.

“We’ve designed the network from day one not only to deliver the experience you have today but to be able to sustain it over time. Some of the metrics that Ookla mentioned that we did particularly well in were latency, jitter, and packet loss. We have one of the lowest latency networks in the country today, and that’s only possible since we designed it that way from the start. We always bought the latest and the greatest technology,” said SEVP and Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero.

This commitment to invest in the latest network technology is also key for preparing for the next slate of technologies that are now on the horizon including AI and the metaverse.

“The technology we built is GPON (gigabit ethernet passive optical network) to the home. This means it’s fiber all the way to the home and there are no active components in the network. So that means when a particular technology comes, you will only need a software tweak. This is how fast we can evolve because the time will come when there will be applications demanding bigger bandwidth like AI and VR, and all of this amazing tech that will come into our lives. This is in preparation for that,” explained Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

According to Stephen Bye, Ookla CEO, the Converge network is put literally to the test via the thousands of Ookla speed tests taken by its users every day.

“We have a robust statistical model where we look at what the median is, what the variance is, what the distributions are and then based on the data we collect, we compare that to every operator in the market. We compare on multiple different dimensions and then we look for a statistically significant difference. Where that difference exists, we grant that to the winner,” said Stephen.

“And very clearly having a great network underneath that is very important so if you have a great speed, that’s one thing, but to win on multiple dimensions actually takes other aspects in terms of the operations and design of the network,” he added, underlining that a multitude of factors, including customer service, contributed to the wins.

How does Converge leverage its formidable network to respond to the needs of ordinary Filipinos? Converge Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Azada responds, “it’s all about tailoring the product, which is the network, to their needs. We have done that very well.”

“Having an excellent network is one thing, but how do you experience your connection at home? Or at your business? These digital experiences and lifestyles are encapsulated by these Ookla metrics and we’re glad to have surpassed competition in giving these rich digital experiences to Filipinos,” added Azada.

