Top finance app highlights intensified efforts to ensure the online safety of women and children

Fueled by a shared goal to protect millions of Filipinos online, the country’s number one finance app, GCash, underscored its support for the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group by participating in this year’s AngelNet Summit, which aims to maintain a safer and more secure cyberspace for the most vulnerable sectors in the country, especially women and children.

Held at the PNP Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City, this year’s summit, with the theme “AngelNetwork and the Cybersquad, Magkasama sa Online Kaligtasan” (AngelNetwork and the Cybersquad, Together for Online Safety), gathered leaders from the PNP who were joined by key officials from GCash, as well as various local and international organizations and agencies to tackle crucial steps and strategies in keeping the cyberspace free from harassment, abuse, and violence.

The event is also part of a PNP mandate on child online protection (COP) and anti-gender-based online sexual harassment (GBOSH), the AlengPulis and the CyberSquad, an avatar group of PNP-ACG officers, co-designed with children, who works as a composite unit of investigators on crimes with an online dimension.

GCash Chief Legal Officer, Atty. Maricor Alvarez-Adriano shared the importance of fostering partnerships between the private sector and the government to address the need for safer online spaces and more secure fintech platforms for Filipinos.

The event was graced by Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking assistant secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV as one of the key speakers, together with officials from the Council for the Welfare of Children, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Cyber Security Bureau, the Department of Education, the Children Protection Unit, the Philippine Commission on Women, and the Department of Justice. The event also welcomed 15 student delegates aged 13-15 from different schools and various nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) nationwide.

“Trust and security are ingrained in the very fabric of our operations. We are deeply honored to be a part of this initiative with our key partners from the PNP. Together, we aim to provide a safer, worry-free online space and transaction for all,” said Atty. Alvarez-Adriano.

For its part, GCash continues to intensify its #GSafeTayo campaign. Last year, it introduced DoubleSafe, a security feature that uses facial recognition, ultimately preventing account takeovers. By integrating AI and machine learning to cater to its customers, GCash also ensures a more scalable and sustainable platform for its users. Beyond its new security measures, GCash continues to have close collaborations with the PNP-ACG and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) to combat cyber threats such as online scams.