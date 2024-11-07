PayMongo, a leading digital financial service for Filipino entrepreneurs, announces the launch of its latest innovation: the PayMongo Soundbox.

This in-store payment device is designed to make quick response (QR) payments more seamless and accessible for businesses of all sizes, helping merchants streamline operations and offer cashless transactions tailored to the everyday habits of Filipino consumers.

With the Soundbox, PayMongo introduces a new way for merchants to accept digital payments confidently. The device provides real-time, audible notifications for successful transactions, eliminating doubts about payment status and reassuring merchants and customers.

This makes it especially effective in high-traffic environments like supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, and retail shops, where quick and smooth payment processing is essential to delivering great customer experience.

Simplifying digital payments for Filipino market

As the first fintech company in the Philippines to launch such a solution, PayMongo builds on its expertise to enable thousands of merchants to succeed in the digital economy.

The Soundbox leverages the experience gained from similar successful deployments in India by platforms like PayTM, Google Pay, and PhonePe, allowing PayMongo to introduce a consumer-friendly product, and encouraging more Filipino businesses to adopt QR payments over cash.

“Our mission is to empower growing businesses with reliable, scalable solutions aligned with customer behavior,” said Jojo Malolos, CEO of PayMongo. “With the Soundbox, we’re providing merchants with the tools to accept payments more efficiently and focus on what truly matters — offering an exceptional customer experience.

Supporting Growth and Scalability for SMEs

Designed to handle high transaction volumes effortlessly, the Soundbox provides scalability for fast-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Its ability to automate payment confirmation helps reduce operational complexity, freeing business owners to focus on scaling operations rather than daily transactional concerns.

Through this launch, PayMongo strengthens its commitment to empowering Filipino businesses with solutions that foster growth and operational efficiency.

Whether a business is transitioning from traditional cash-based systems to digital payments or looking to scale operations with advanced tools, the Soundbox is a powerful enabler in shifting toward a digital-first economy.

Leader in payment innovation

PayMongo’s introduction of the Soundbox underscored its leadership in the fintech space, providing merchants with the edge needed to thrive in a competitive market.

As the first mover in the Philippines, PayMongo continues to create meaningful partnerships and opportunities for businesses ready to embrace secure, cashless payments as a key to their growth.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

