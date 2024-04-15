KPMG R.G. Manabat Foundation, the socio-civic arm of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG RGM&Co.), had a ceremonial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing for its Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) Program with Connected Women (CW), a socially responsible data and AI solutions company based in the Philippines, with a vision to power the inclusive workplace of the future by bringing women into tech at scale and a mission to elevate the lives of Filipino women through socially-responsible online work. The MOA was signed by KPMG RGM&Co. Chairman and CEO and Head of People, Performance and Culture (PPC) Sharon G. Dayoan and CW CEO Agnes Gervacio on 26 March 2024 at The KPMG Center in Makati City.

Elevate AIDA is a training program offered by CW which aims to provide data labeling skills, remote work skills, basic professional communication skills and basic computer skills to ten pre-selected women community residents from the host communities of KPMG R.G Manabat Foundation.

Prioritizing those who come from more vulnerable parts of the population, this collaboration’s goal is to improve the economic conditions of unemployed Filipinas by providing online skills development, on-the-job training and assistance with finding employment opportunities for the graduates of the program. Those who have completed the upskilling program can join the workforce pool of CW to deliver artificial intelligence data annotation services.

Several women leaders of KPMG RGM&Co., including Partners and Principals from Audit & Assurance, Tax and Advisory, were in attendance, demonstrating their support for this initiative to empower disadvantaged women.

“The partnership between our KPMG R.G. Manabat Foundation and Connected Women underscores our shared commitment to support women and equip them with the right skills to start and thrive in tech, promoting inclusion and helping uplift the lives of Filipino women,” shared Dayoan.

“We are grateful for the partnership with the KPMG R.G. Manabat Foundation. It is both inspiring and motivating to collaborate with like-minded organizations who share our desire to bring women into tech at scale and elevate the lives of Filipino women through socially-responsible online work,” Gervacio added.

Sharing a vision for empowering women, KPMG RGM&Co., through its KPMG R.G. Manabat Foundation, and CW are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace and advancing opportunities for Filipino women.

CW believes that technology can bridge the gender gap and create inclusive economic opportunities for women, training women in market-aligned skills and connecting them with income-generation opportunities. By leveraging the power of AI and digital platforms, they enable women to work from home, support their families, and contribute to the economy. CW has received global recognition in the categories of inclusive innovation, the future of work, e-employment, and women empowerment.

To learn more about partnering with Connected Women, visit www.connectedwomen.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.