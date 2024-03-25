Mondelez International, a leading global snacks company, proudly inspired inclusion during its Women’s Month celebration activities in the Philippines with a commitment to foster Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) inside and outside its workplace. To empower the women in their organization, the company’s ambition is to continuously grow the number of women leaders in its organization.

Talking, Leading, and Running for Women Empowerment

As part of its commitment to DEI, Mondelez International hosted three events for its colleagues and stakeholders this March. The first one was the “#InspireInclusion She-ssions” held last March 4, which was a panel discussion on empowering women in the workplace. This event served as a platform for thought leaders, advocates, and professionals to engage in dialogue surrounding the vital importance of women’s empowerment in today’s landscape. The event featured women leaders within the organization from Sales and Manufacturing; as well as external speaker Audrey Dimarucot, mom, entrepreneur, and owner of clothing brand googooandgaga; and Parañaque City Vice-Mayor Joan Villafuerte, who shared her insights on women in government and how to inspire inclusion in the country. Mondelez International has called Parañaque City its home for the past 61 years, and the company looks to its leaders to share insights on promoting DEI.

“The more that people are invited, the more they are involved and the more that they follow policy,” shared Ms. Villafuerte. “For me that is inclusion. It means empowering people to speak up, empowering people to participate, and making them realize that they are part of government.”

In a significant stride towards inclusion, the company welcomed its first Filipino woman managing director in 15 years — Aleli Arcilla. This milestone not only underscores the company’s commitment to promoting female leadership but also exemplifies the tangible strides towards gender parity within its ranks.

Ms. Arcilla was recently herself a panelist during the second event, the “Building Inclusive Workplaces” session, hosted by the Makati Business Club last March 1.

“At Mondelez Philippines, we understand that diversity fuels creativity, equity promotes fairness, and inclusion fosters belonging,” said Ms. Arcilla. “These principles are not just aspirational; they are integral to our workplace culture and essential for driving long-term success in an ever-evolving snacks industry.”

In addition to these discussions, Mondelez International sought to show woman power by participating in a third event, the Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) Women’s Run PH, further demonstrating its solidarity with the broader movement towards gender equality. 20 women employees joined the run, proof that women are strong and ready to take on the world. The runners were from different departments, from Finance, Marketing, Sales, HR, and Logistics and was also part of the company’s wellbeing initiatives.

Calling Women Leaders to the Front

Mondelez International proudly boasts a leadership composition comprising 69% women, indicative of its steadfast dedication to providing equal opportunities for career advancement and professional growth. In alignment with its broader commitment to Economic Inclusion and Supplier Diversity (EISD), the company also collaborates with women-owned businesses within its supply chain. Through training and empowerment sessions, the goal of the engagement is to help support the growth of these businesses.

Through these initiatives and achievements, Mondelez International reaffirms its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace culture that celebrates diversity, champions equity, and ensures the inclusion of all voices.