ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity unit of ACEN, recently partnered with Xavier School Nuvali to fully transition the educational institution to 100% renewable energy. This strategic collaboration aligns with ACEN’s goal of supporting Philippine schools in their journey toward carbon neutrality and marks a significant milestone in the renewable energy landscape.

The agreement with Xavier School Nuvali, which is now powered entirely by ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio including wind, solar, and geothermal sources, underscores the commitment of ACEN RES in promoting sustainable development. The green energy supplied to the campus is projected to make a significant environmental impact, akin to removing 114 cars from the road each year, aligning with global carbon reduction efforts.

The switch to renewable energy was commemorated with a signing event at the Jesuit school’s 15-hectare campus in Laguna. Executives from ACEN RES joined the school’s leadership, faculty, trustees, and student body to celebrate this green milestone.

Fr. Aristotle Dy, SJ, President of Xavier School, welcomed the partnership with ACEN: “ACEN’s collaboration with Xavier School Nuvali is not just about the renewable energy supply; it is also about instilling the mindset of sustainability within the educational community. Our commitment to renewable power serves as a beacon, guiding our faculty and young minds toward an eco- friendly future.”

Tony Valdez, senior vice president for market transformation and retail at ACEN, said: “Today’s foremost Jesuit, Pope Francis, wrote Laudato Si, the encyclical that promotes care for the planet. ACEN is happy to be part of the Jesuit-run Xavier School in love for planet and alignment with the encyclical.”

ACEN, is the listed energy platform of the Ayala group. The company has 4,800 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 99%, which is among the highest in the region. ACEN’s aspiration is to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. ACEN is committed to transition the company’s generation portfolio to 100% renewable energy by 2025 and to become a Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.