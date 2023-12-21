McDonald’s Philippines returns with its partner Coca-Cola Philippines to brighten the holiday season for its beneficiaries through “Share the Light” where they brought Christmas celebrations and gave away 1.5 million pieces of Happy Meal toys to different communities nationwide.

“Share The Light” is an initiative of McDonald’s Philippines and Coca-Cola Philippines which aims to spread kindness and cheer to partner communities this Christmas season. During its launch event in Brgy. Matandang Balara, Quezon City and Brgy. Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, “Share the Light” brought fun games, various activity booths, and hot meals. Families also took home noche buena packs consisting of a 6-pc McShare Box, 1.5L Coke bottle, and Happy Meal toys. Employees from both McDonald’s and Coca-Cola also volunteered to serve meals and help host the festivities.

“At McDonald’s, it is important for us to make a positive impact in the lives of Filipinos—whether it is our customers, partners, or families in need—especially during this time of the year. We are very happy to once again partner with Coca-Cola to share feel-good moments with Filipino families through our food,” said Kenneth S. Yang, CEO and President of McDonald’s Philippines.

“During our celebration in Quezon City and Lapu-Lapu City, we were able to spread cheer to over 400 families. Next year, we hope to extend this celebration to more partner communities. Beyond the holidays, our goal is to share the light we experience not only during this season but every day. Through Ronald McDonald House Charities’ McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, we can serve warm meals to communities in need.”

Both “Share the Light” celebrations were done in communities supported by McDonald’s Philippines’ charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities, through its Bahay Bulilit Learning Center program. Bahay Bulilit stands as one of McDonald’s Philippines’ flagship programs, offering children a safe space to play and learn while their parents work. The goal is to establish nationwide learning centers in areas where they are most needed, and this is achieved through partnerships with the DSWD and local government units. Currently, there are 39 learning centers nationwide through this initiative.

As part of this year’s initiative, McDonald’s Philippines will also be giving 1.5 million pieces of Happy Meal toys to various communities nationwide.

For more information on RMHC’s programs and how you can help, visit its official website rmhc.org.ph and the online donation portal at rmhc.org.ph/donate/.

Stay updated on McDonald’s Philippines by following McDonald’s PH on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.