As the holiday season approaches, Ayala Land and Mastercard are teaming up to spread the joy of giving back and celebrating with a purpose. As a part of their commitment to sustainability, Ayala Land Estates and Ayala Land Hotels have partnered with Mastercard to make this holiday season extra special.

From Nov. 24 to Jan. 31, 2024, every P3,000 spent with a Mastercard credit or debit card at Fairmont Hotel, Raffles Hotel, Holiday Inn & Suites Makati, Seda Residences Makati, and Seda Hotel Nuvali will earn guests a raffle coupon. Prizes include three P50,000 Ayala Malls shopping sprees, ten sets of 10,000 Ayala Malls Zing points, and five hotel family staycation packages.

Ayala Land is the Philippines’ leading full-line property developer of sustainable estates, hotels, and leisure developments. The company has embarked on an ambitious carbon emission reduction and offsetting program, dedicating 586 hectares of land as forests to counteract the effects of climate change. This holiday season, they are amplifying their commitment to environmental stewardship in collaboration with Mastercard through the Priceless Planet Coalition. Uniting the efforts of consumers, financial institutions and merchants to take collaborative action and fight climate change together with climate-science and forest-restoration experts from Conservation International and the World Resources Institute the Priceless Planet Coalition aims to further scale forest-restoration work across 20 diverse restoration sites, including six within Asia-Pacific: Australia, Cambodia, China, India, the Philippines and Thailand. Ayala Land aims to address the global climate crisis by planting the right trees in the right places.

For every P3,000 spent at participating Ayala Land Hotels using a Mastercard credit or debit card, one tree will be donated to support the Priceless Planet Coalition’s mission to plant 100 million trees by 2025. To celebrate this season of giving, guests will receive generous rewards such as up to a 20% discount on hotel accommodations, buffet dining, food and beverages at Fairmont Hotel, Spectrum Restaurant, Raffles Hotel, Mireio, Writer’s Bar, Holiday Inn & Suites Makati, Flavors Restaurant, Oz Bar, Seda Residences Makati, Misto Makati, Straight Up Bar, Seda Hotel Nuvali and Misto Café Nuvali.

This Christmas, Ayala Land and Mastercard are turning celebrations into a meaningful cause, offering an opportunity to give back to the environment while enjoying quality time with family and friends. Join them in making this holiday season a sustainable and memorable one.

