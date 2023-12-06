On Sept. 6, 1834, King Charles III of Spain abolished the Royal Company of the Philippines or the Real Compañia de Filipinas, which held a monopoly in Philippine trade.

This royal decree was a significant moment in the economic history of the country that opened Manila’s ports to the world that attracted American, Asian, British, and other European and Asian traders to Philippine shores. As the era of economic freedom, opportunities and discovery followed, what the Philippines had to offer was finally introduced to the rest of the world.

Inspired by this era, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin with uniquely Philippine flavors like Sampaguita and Calamansi that gives it a distinct floral aroma and a subtle citrus flavor signature, becomes the Filipino contribution to the emerging global gin scene.

At The Bevvy in Makati, a recent and exclusive 1834 Premium Distilled Gin masterclass event unfolded as a culinary delight for food enthusiasts, media professionals, and seasoned gin experts. The event was hosted by the brand ambassador and media personality Paolo Abrera. The occasion featured a curated selection of 1834 cocktails, expertly crafted by the award-winning mixologist Niño Cruz, skillfully paired with specially designed dishes to create a harmonious and unforgettable tasting experience.

The first of these creations was Jardin Mejor, a gin cocktail with Tomato Water, Capsicum, and Tonic as ingredients. The cocktail paired best with roast chicken, bringing out the hidden umami and mirroring the mingling of traditions and flavors in Manila during 1834.

With 1834 Premium Distilled Gin as base, the unusual yet pleasant Niño Cruz creation, matched well with the flavor of Juniper and the variety of botanicals that always makes gin exude that classic yet “cool” vibe.

The second drink was called Heneral — a harmonious fusion of White Negroni, White Wine, and Dry Vermouth. The Heneral drink was paired with a succulent Pan Roasted Ribeye Steak. Host and ambassador Paolo Abrera shared, “I usually pair my steak with wine, but this pair surprisingly goes so well together! And this drink will indeed make you brave like a general, ramdam mo yung tapang ng mix!”

Due to the rigors of its purification process, gin is known for being clear, a drink that excudes its essentials with nothing to hide. This quality gave the mixologist the perfect foundation for his Heneral.

For the last pairing, the versatile quality of gin was in full glory with the Sol de las Islas. It is a mix uniting Lychee and Dark Chocolate, Grapefruit Bitter Calamansi Juice, and Sampaguita. The drink was garnished with the “Face of the Sun,” an ode to the Katipunan Flag, and was paired with the exquisite Shrimp a La Plancha, grilled to perfection on a skewer.

All through the night, Mr. Cruz surprised Chef Rolando Laudico, Lucien Dy Tioco, and other guests by using a combination of unexpected ingredients like capsicum and tomato water with traditional garnishes to complement the unique taste profile of 1834.

1834 Premium Distilled Gin is available in The Marketplace. Mitsukoshi Fresh, select SM Supermarkets, hotels such as The Marriott Manila, Sheraton Manila, Westin Manila, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, and bars in the metro: James & Daughters, Neo Café and Bar, Saikou Bar & Café, Flora Gin Bar. Also available online: LazMall, Shopee Supermarket, and Singlemalt.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

