Among those at the top of the hospitality industry stands Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC), making it a point to venture into new and unexplored territories and push the boundaries of hospitality to explore its evolution and potential to its fullest.

Expanding all over Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, DHC transforms prime locations into dream destinations with Discovery Shores Boracay, Club Paradise Palawan, Discovery Suites, Discovery Primea, and the newly-opened Discovery Samal and Manami Resort. Through its continuous growth and leadership in hotel and property management, DHC consistently sets the standard in providing guests with unforgettable experiences and genuine “Service That’s All Heart”.

Through this unwavering commitment, DHC garnered international recognition. The group’s remarkable record of accomplishments include being named Asia’s Leading Business Hotel for four consecutive years with Discovery Primea, and earning the prestigious Condé Nast Johansen’s Excellence Award for five consecutive years with Discovery Shores Boracay. Club Paradise Palawan found recognition as well for its dedication to environmental stewardship, earning a spot on the Top 100 Green Destinations annual competition for two consecutive years.

Strategic Management

Rooted in authentic Filipino hospitality, DHC’s customer journey is marked by its dedication to service. With welcoming smiles and open-hearted embraces, each visit is guaranteed to evoke the comforting ambiance of home.

“Each gesture is crafted to provide memorable stays, which in turn yields satisfied customers, better online engagement, and a strong rate of repeat guests. It brings brand love, which is something we have cherished since the beginning,” says Jun Parreno, President of Discovery World Corporation and COO of Discovery Hospitality Corporation.

By defining new objectives and creating effective approaches to achieving them, DHC employs the use of innovative strategies to preserve brand loyalty, reach target customers, and increase revenue.

Now, Discovery opens its doors to offering trademarked allied businesses, property management, and shared services aiming to reinvent the industry standard in hospitality.

Peak operations efficiency is achieved by assembling various disciplines of business processes and principles that ensure optimal revenue and profit. More than supervising service standards, policies, and procedures; this program combines high-touch customer service with cutting-edge business such as introducing one of the first chatbot in the Philippines, this in turn, is expected to boost the already impressive direct booking production that the Discovery group is renowned for.

The DHC management team also aims to cement their thrust in various fields; Blessy Townes, Vice President for Digital Marketing and Branding, imparting her years of experience in Digital Marketing across Asia Pacific and the US.

While Benhur ‘Bob’ Villamil, Vice President for Corporate IT, was addressed in the recent 3-in-1 ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, and Travel Tech Asia 2023 held in Singapore, sharing his expert insights into the group’s continued development in ensuring best practices for hotels.

DHC is now gearing up to explore the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, venturing into the world of Metaverse through featuring its properties as settings of games on Roblox, giving guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the resorts before even setting foot in them.

With over two decades of experience in hospitality management, DHC contains highly-valued insights into design and development for property operations. From structural design to leisure, the group curates relevant experiences centered around locality, customer needs and business trends.

Shared Services

As the leading figure in property management, DHC shares the optimal practices based on various fields through project-based workshops, business audits, business planning, and organizational development.

“These strategic shared services provide superior execution of key business processes. Our aim is to help pave the way for higher standards in these partnerships,” explained Cathy Nepomuceno, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales & Operations at Discovery Hospitality Corporation.

Among these services offered are Digital Marketing, Food & Beverages, Finance, and a multitude of others.

Property Management

Confident in the growing Filipino hospitality industry, DHC also extends its expertise from decades of experience to third-party owned hotels and resorts for its property management services. The group leverages its pioneering expertise and trailblazing thought-leadership in building iconic, award-winning brands through world-class service, loyalty program, sales, distribution and reservations, and APAC renowned Digital Marketing, among others.

A prime example of Discovery’s shared services utilization can be found in the heart of Davao: Discovery Samal—a luxurious blend of business and leisure spaces with the most magnificent views of the Davao Gulf, located in a sprawling enclave meeting spaces, dining destinations, and relaxing landscapes in the country’s premiere Resort City, Island Garden City of Samal. This exemplifies DHC’s commitment to innovation and operation of diverse properties in the Philippine’s most celebrated destinations.

Another property bearing this standard is Manami Resort, the first and only luxury nature resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental, which is the group’s hidden jewel under its newly launched collection of unique properties, the Signature Collection. By elevating the natural grandeur rooted in the island, each guest can experience the embrace of the local culture up close and personal, enriching the lives of both locals and visitors alike.

Setting itself apart from the rest, DHC doesn’t merely embark on development projects but crafts lifestyle sanctuaries that invite everyone to call it home.

Partner with Discovery

Over its tenure in the industry, DHC has stood the test of time. Every property aims to redefine the definition of service and ensure every customer’s concerns are met and exceeded. Through its shared services, the group offers this vision of exemplary service to everyone.

“As leaders in hospitality, our goal has remained the same. By establishing key partnerships, we aspire to raise the industry standard and continue to provide guests everywhere with an experience that will create unforgettable memories for years to come,” says Parreno.

Interested organizations may contact Discovery Hospitality Corporation’s Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Operations, Cathy Nepomuceno, at cathy.nepomuceno@discoveryhospitality.com. For more information, visit www.discoveryhospitality.com.

