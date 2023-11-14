• Following the implementation of the effort-based model, leaders from the Grab rider community have reported stable to slight increase in their earnings

• For its part, Grab is firm against misinformation discrediting the company and the new earning model

Leaders from the Grab delivery-partner community expressed their cautious optimism about the newly introduced effort-based model. Over the past two weeks since the launch of the restructured earning model, the community leaders have noted that their average income has either remained at par or has incrementally improved.

The rider leaders highlight how the new effort-based model is addressing their existing concerns by incorporating pickup distance and the merchant waiting time in their earnings computation. “Natutuwa ako na ngayon, nasasama na sa computation ang waiting time tsaka ‘yung effort, kumbaga, papunta sa merchant. ‘Yung kita ko, napansin ko hindi bumababa kumpara sa dati, minsan tumataas pa,” shares Jerry from the Grab delivery-partner community.

Continued Assessment and Observation

The initial results of the Metro Manila implementation of the effort-based model attest to its efficacy. Following this, rider leaders are pushing for continued collaboration with Grab to assess and calibrate the earning model in response to emerging trends and the ever-evolving macroeconomic landscape. “Totoong maganda ang paunang resulta ng bagong earning model ni Grab. Ngunit, dahil itong bagong model ay nagsisimula pa lamang, sinisigurado namin ang bawat miyembro ng aming komunidad na patuloy tayong makikipag-dayalogo kay Grab upang mas mapabuti ang mga programa tulad ng effort-based model,” notes John, a rider from Gen T Valenzuela Tambayan.

In a separate statement, Grab has committed to closely monitoring the outcomes of the new earning model. Currently, Grab is complementing the effort-based model with guaranteed minimum fares and holistic incentive programs to ensure earning viability for riders.

Two-Way Communication

The rider leaders have expressed their community’s gratitude for Grab’s proactive approach in fostering open dialogues with the rider community. Among them is Mon, who underscores the significance of actively participating in Grab’s forums and discussion platforms to facilitate a constructive exchange of ideas with the company’s leadership. “Aktibo talaga akong sumasama sa mga forum ni Grab, lalo na pag alam kong maapektuhan ‘yung aming kita. Natutuwa ako na may ganoong klaseng opportunity para kami mismo makapagbahagi ng aming opinyon sa liderato ng Grab.”

Mon also appreciates that Grab has made feedback and dispute mechanisms available for its delivery-partners. In light of the effort-based model launch, Mon shared that Grab activated a new help portal for riders to file reports around concerns like fare computation and actual merchant waiting time. This is crucial in ensuring that the riders’ earnings calculations adhere to the model.

Trust in the Platform

The rider leaders have recognized their industry colleagues’ apprehension, acknowledging that changes can often be overwhelming. Bong, however, is confident that as Grab continues to reach out, educate and obtain riders’ feedback regarding the new effort-based model, riders will gain a clearer understanding of its advantages and how it aligns with the current market and economic conditions — ultimately ensuring the platform’s sustainability. Bong shares, “Sa tagal ko na sa Grab, bilang isa sa mga pioneers noong 2018, marami na akong nakitang pagbabago. Natural lang na may mga tanong at kaunting kalituhan sa umpisa ng mga ganitong bagong patakaran, pero meron na kong kumpiyansa sa mga pinapatupad ni Grab dahil nakita ko kung paano ito nakakatulong sa aming mga riders, tulad na lamang nitong effort-based pricing. Sana sa mga kapwa kong delivery riders, intindihin nating maigi ang mga ganitong klase ng panukala bago magpadala sa ating emosyon at saloobin ng mga ibang tao, lalo na ‘yung mga wala naman talaga sa ating hanay.”

Bong highlights that the rider community acknowledges that Grab remains to offer the most competitive earning model versus other delivery platforms in the Philippines. In the same forum with Grab, leaders from various delivery-partner communities recognized the company’s commitment to optimizing the earnings potential of its delivery-partners to enable them to earn substantially above the minimum wage.

Battling Misinformation

For its part, Grab Philippines emphasized its firm stance against the misinformation being propagated to malign Grab and the new earning model to the delivery-partners. Grab is committed to imposing sanctions on entities that disseminate false information both within and outside the Grab delivery-partner community.

Delivery-partners are instead encouraged to approach any rider leader to clarify their questions and check relevant content shared via the Grab driver app.

