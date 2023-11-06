The 6th Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF) 2023 press conference, which was held at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita, Manila last Oct. 20, was attended by eminent experts and distinguished speakers from various fields and professions who share the same objectives and advocacy for raising global health awareness and preventing deaths through research, public health, and policy on harm reduction.

Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF), is a nonprofit and interdisciplinary organization that advances public health education for the improvement of lives and environments through informed health decisions across the globe. With a commitment to empowering individuals, government bodies and communities, AHRF is making significant strides in reshaping the narratives for harm reduction principles that drive informed health-related decisions and foster positive transformations on a global scale. Its mission is to safeguard the public by championing the inclusion of harm reduction principles in the development of health policies and programs.

AHRF’s initiatives have left an indelible mark on communities, transforming lives and instilling confidence in harm reduction campaigns over the years. The organization’s efforts have been instrumental in bridging gaps, establishing community and leader confidence, and encouraging a proactive approach to health management.

The press conference was attended by a number of media friends along with the panel of distinguished speakers, who came from various nations and were introduced by Professor Jay Jazul, who also happened to be one of the speakers, providing very useful information and stimulating discussion at the press conference. He is a resident researcher and assistant professor from the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

An international fellow of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance Consumer Center and a former company director, Martin Culliip has been writing and blogging about free market and consumer lifestyle issues for more than ten years. He is a particularly fervent supporter of all tobacco damage reduction strategies as a user of e-cigarettes and other safer nicotine products.

Jeffrey Zamora. A dynamic figure with a strong dedication to harm reduction and tobacco harm reduction advocacy, Jeffrey is a versatile professional, serving as a Social Media and Marketing expert, Harm Reduction Advocate, Vaping Enthusiast, Videographer, and Photographer, bringing a rich array of talents to the forum.

Suely Castro. A highly versatile and solution-driven professional with over two decades of experience in stakeholder engagement, project management, and relationship-building, with a remarkable ability to collaborate with a wide array of stakeholders, including academics, parliamentarians, NGOs, grassroots organizations, commercial entities, and consumer groups.

Dr. Rohan Andrade De Sequeira. A distinguished Consultant Cardio Metabolic Physician and Professor who specializes in Non-Invasive Cardiology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Management, and holds senior consultant positions at prestigious institutions such as Jasiok Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, and Breach Candy Hospital.

This year’s Asia Harm Forum brought together passionate advocates of Global Tobacco Harm Reduction from across the globe and promises to explore a wide range of impactful and engaging topics.

“At the Asia Harm Reduction Forum, we’re not just advocating for change; we’re leading it. Our mission transcends borders, promoting equity, and saving lives through the powerful catalysts of science, policy, public health, and reason. We aim to bridge the gaps in health disparities, ensure equal access to resources, and raise awareness about critical harm reduction issues in our country and beyond.”

The Asia Harm Reduction Forum calls on everyone to join hands in spreading the word and taking action. By supporting AHRF’s initiatives, you become a part of a movement that is shaping a healthier, more equitable world. Let us stand united, amplify our programs, and partner with global leaders, particularly urging the World Health Organization to recognize the invaluable role AHRF plays in the discourse on harm reduction.

