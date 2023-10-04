Premier real estate developer Federal Land secured a total of 9 awards and recognitions at the recently concluded 11TH PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

“We are honored to be recognized for these awards by our esteemed peers in the industry. These awards inspire us to continue creating innovative and well-built property developments across the country,” said Federal Land President and COO Thomas F. Mirasol.

The developer won two of the most coveted developer awards, “Best Developer – Luzon” and “Best Mixed-use Developer” – a testament to Federal Land’s promise of excellence.

The company’s push for mixed-use development has never been more significant than when it launched the Federal Land Communities brand and product line earlier this year. Federal Land Communities is Federal Land’s own take on the township concept. The brand is poised to introduce several master planned, multi-use developments thoughtfully-designed for the new era, including the 600-hectare Riverpark community in Cavite.

The developer awards on the other hand were highlighted by multiple wins for Federal Land’s prestige projects. Its landmark high-end condominium in BGC, Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower was hailed “Best Branded Residential Development.” The first Grand Hyatt branded residence in Southeast Asia, this luxury condominium which is on-schedule for handover by the end of the year, offers the finest hotel-like living experiences in the country via its world-class hotel à la carte services, exclusive hotel access, and premium turnkey offerings.

MITSUKOSHI BGC, the first-of-its-kind in the country, earned the winning titles for the “Best Retail Development” and “Best Retail Interior Design” categories. Inside the Japanese-themed mall are distinct elements of traditional Japanese design, with structures such as sandō or “a road approaching a shrine or a temple”, tori-niwa or “a street garden”, and the iconic monument “Joining Hands,” which symbolizes the camaraderie between the Philippines and Japan. Launched in July 2023, the mall has since been a popular upscale destination for many Filipinos. It features a curated selection of unique retail offerings like Key Coffee Kissaten, The Matcha Tokyo, Snidel, Fray I.D., MITSUKOSHI Beauty, and MITSUKOSHI Fresh.

The previous year, The Seasons Residences, the Japanese-inspired condominium atop MITSUKOSHI BGC, won the Best Condominium Development in the Philippines award. Altogether, the mixed-use development features Japanese innovations that elevate the standards of comfort, convenience, and functionality for its discerning residents.

Several Federal Land projects were also included in the roster of distinguished awardees, including two signature developments which launched earlier this year. Zen-inspired residences The Grand Midori Ortigas was chosen as the “Best Condo Architectural Design” and was Highly Commended for the “Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Manila)” categories. Designed by renowned Tange Associates, The Grand Midori Ortigas offers a distinctive living experience that is both elegant and purposeful at the heart of a dynamic CBD. Meanwhile, Quantum Residences, a smart-value property strategically located along Taft Avenue in Pasay, received Highly Commended for “Best Mid-End Condo Development (Metro Manila).” Developed by Horizon Land, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federal Land, the well-received Quantum Residences launched the Amber Tower last May 2023. The tower will be the final piece that shall complete this highly-networked high-rise development built for modern Filipinos.

“For over 51 years, Federal Land continues its commitment to deliver extraordinary experiences by providing our clients with homes, commercial spaces, and integrated communities that are not only thoughtfully designed but also safe, reliable, and accessible to make everyday life more enjoyable,” Mirasol added.

Organized by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is the largest, most prestigious, and considered the gold standard in real estate. It recognizes the country’s finest, most innovative real estate developers and projects, as selected by an independent judging panel of industry experts focusing on design, innovation, and quality.

