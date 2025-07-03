RENEWABLE ENERGY developer Samal Solar Renewable Energy Corp. (SSREC) has commissioned its 41.92-megawatt (MW) solar power project in Bataan, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the DoE said the solar project has started delivering clean electricity to the Luzon grid.

“This solar project is a testament to the transformative power of renewable energy,” said Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene C. Capongcol.

“It not only provides clean power but also fuels local development through employment and capacity building. This is the kind of sustainable, inclusive progress we are working to achieve nationwide.”

Following the commissioning of the project, the municipal government of Samal, along with the residents of Barangays Gugo and San Juan, will begin to experience benefits accorded to host communities of renewable energy projects, the Energy department said.

The company began construction of the power plant in 2024, providing employment for over 1,000 workers, the DoE said. It is also expected to create long-term jobs in operations and maintenance, it added.

In 2023, SSREC signed a 20-year agreement with COREnergy, Inc., a unit of Vivant Energy Corp., for the supply of contracted energy from the power plant.

With the activation of the power plant, the DoE reiterated its call for stronger public-private collaboration to boost the country’s renewable energy development.

As of April, there were 1,392 active renewable energy contracts in the Philippines, with a total installed capacity of 7.05 gigawatts (GW). Of these, 515 contracts are for solar energy, accounting for 2.56 GW of the total installed capacity. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera