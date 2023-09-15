Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho (third from left) shared his insights about a sustainable energy future at the 6th Annual Energy Forum hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham Philippines) on Sept. 14, 2023. Seen in the photo as well is Meralco Senior Vice-President and Chief Government and External Relations Officer Arnel Paciano D. Casanova (second from right) together with officials of AmCham Philippines.

