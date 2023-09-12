GCash, the Philippines’ leading Fintech company, co-presented the recent Cybersphere Philippines Forum at the Shangri-La at the Fort Hotel hosted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The two-day conference gathered leaders and decision makers in the cybersecurity space — while showcasing the latest trends and products on ICT, cybersecurity, and cloud.

The event was endorsed by no less than Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. who expressed hope that the summit can be a venue for solutions in addressing emerging issues in the cybersecurity space. The event was also headlined by DICT Secretary Ivan Uy who was the guest of honor for the opening ceremony. Other participants were high-ranking officials from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), National Privacy Commission (NPC), as well as private sector movers and shakers.

GCash, through its Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy, bannered the company’s best practices in cybersecurity and trust tech. In a speech, she highlighted the topic, “E-Payments: How far can we go to reach the masses securely?”.

“With 2-factor authentication, a mobile PIN, and Face ID technology, we’re not just guarding your account; we’re ensuring it’s always in the right hands,” said Ms. Sy during her segment.

Earlier this year, GCash introduced their Cybersecurity Tech Investment “DoubleSafe,” a security feature designed to ensure only the owner can access their account in a new device. Aside from the protection provided by the 2-factor authentication and a mobile PIN, DoubleSafe uses Face ID technology to detect if the person accessing the account is the same as the owner.

More than just the latest security technology, GCash has also rampled up its education campaign against scams. Through the #GSafeTayo campaign the public is empowered on how they can protect their digital accounts. “Through the relatable content across diverse channels, we’re illuminating the path to digital safety, ensuring everyone can do transactions online with utmost confidence,” Ms. Sy added.

Meanwhile, GCash Chief Risk Officer Ingrid Beroña joined a panel on, “ Managing cybersecurity threats in a national resilient network,” where she emphasized how GCash places utmost priority on trust and security. For his part, GCash Chief Information Security Officer Miguel Geronilla shared the experience of GCash in protecting its users from evolving threats in a panel on, “Black Hat. White Hat. Grey Hat? Tapping the experience to protect the masses.” And finally, Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of GCash mobile wallet operator G-Xchange, Inc., headlined a panel on, “Importance of strong public-private sector cooperation to achieve a progressive national digitalization program.”

GCash has been aggressive in going after fraudsters and cybercriminals by partnering with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), as well as the DICT and CICC.

The company remains steadfast in strengthening its credibility as it continuously innovates and invests in security measures to protect its customers. But at the end of the day, GCash also believes that online or cybersecurity is a responsibility that it shares not just with its users but also with other partners and stakeholders.

