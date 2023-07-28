Upholding best practices in environmental management, social responsibility, and good governance is a key priority for AIC Economic Estates. This is seen through how they are capitalizing on the synergies within the Aboitiz Group to provide self-sufficient ecosystem solutions, powered by renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. These have been instrumental in minimizing the environmental impact of various industries throughout their estates in Southern Luzon and Central Visayas.

AIC’s affiliate for water supply and distribution, Estate Water, has contributed to the responsible management of precious water resources by reducing water loss across all Economic Estates. LIMA Water, which operates within LIMA Estate in Batangas, has maintained a non-revenue water (NRW) level below 5% over the past 5 years. The program has been extended to MEZ2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City and West Cebu Estate in Balamban, both in Cebu, resulting in a significant reduction in NRW.

By leveraging smart water network solutions, AIC has transformed its water facilities into interconnected and intelligent systems, resulting in impressive results for locators. These include a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and a 30% decrease in the budget allocated for repairs. Additionally, the investment in technology allows Estate Water to consistently deliver an average water pressure of 40-50 psi, enhancing operational efficiency for locators and proving the success of the system.

Within MEZ2 Estate, Estate Water manages a centralized water treatment facility recognized by the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau as one of the most consistently compliant treatment systems in Cebu.

Furthermore, Enerzone Group, a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power, the Aboitiz Group’s holding company for investments in power generation and distribution, partially sources energy from renewable sources such as geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar. At LIMA Estate, 21% of LIMA Enerzone’s total power generation is derived from renewable sources, while Aboitiz Power’s Retail Energy Supplier (RES) supplies 18 megawatts of renewable energy to the estate’s contestable customers. Capitalizing further on renewable energy sources, found throughout LIMA Estate are roof-mounted solar energy systems generating 17 megawatts of energy.