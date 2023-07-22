Leading integrated telco network PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) join calls for the creation of a Connectivity Index Rating to elevate internet quality in the country.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) encouraging collaboration between private and public sectors to establish the Connectivity Index Rating was recently signed between the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and telcos. DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy led the signing ceremonies, which were also attended by representatives from PLDT and Smart led by PLDT SVP and Chief Technology Officer Jojo G. Gendrano.

The Connectivity Index Rating, which aims to set internet quality standards in public and private establishments, is backed by the government-mandated Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC)’s Digital Infrastructure pillar, whose focus areas support the Government’s overall push for nationwide digitalization to narrow the digital divide.

“This initiative is aligned with the PLDT Group’s commitment to ensure the highest possible quality of internet and connectivity service for all Filipinos, as well as support the Government’s thrust to digitally transform the Philippines,” said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio, one of the founding members of PSAC under the Digital Infrastructure group.

The MoU formalizes the agreement of telcos under PSAC to create a technical working group that will establish a benchmark which property owners and state agencies will adhere to in rightsizing connectivity based on demand. The Index seeks to encourage mall developers, property owners, local government units, government agencies and enterprises to right-size their fiber connectivity subscriptions to provide quality connectivity based on foot-traffic demand, as well as encourage the deployment of digital connectivity solutions, especially inside buildings.

The Index’s criteria include availability and consistency of WiFi and mobile network signal, in-room and common space coverage, and security of internet access.

This engagement is aligned with PLDT’s commitment to its aspirational multi-year transformation, with elevating customer experience as one of the key priorities. It also contributes to the PLDT Group’s endeavors to provide connectivity to all, and to anchor initiatives on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) particularly on SDG No. 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

