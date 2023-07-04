The addition of Vulnerability and Patch Management powered by OPSWAT, enables businesses to tighten their defenses
ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces the upcoming availability of a significant enhancement to its unified cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT. The enhancement is designed to address both current and future digital security challenges for businesses worldwide. ESET has partnered with OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions to bring integrated vulnerability and patch management into the ESET PROTECT Platform. ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management has been added to existing ESET PROTECT Complete along with a brand-new tier – ESET PROTECT Elite – to better safeguard organizations struggling to keep up with a constantly evolving threat landscape and ensure their systems are correctly patched.*
With centralized management from the ESET PROTECT Cloud console, organizations can easily assess security threats and manage patches across the entire network, ensuring timely detection and remediation of the latest zero-day vulnerabilities. Automated scanning and a wide range of filtering options enable organizations to quickly identify and focus on the security issues that mean the most to them. Further, with automatic and manual patching options, businesses can ensure that their endpoints are updated with the latest security patches in a timely manner.
“Threat actors are taking advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities as many businesses continue struggle with managing patches and updates across their entire network, leaving their endpoints vulnerable to attacks. It can also be difficult for them to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity,” comments Pamela Ong, Sales Director – APAC, ESET. “Many organizations want solutions that will keep them safe, but not all know what to look out for. At ESET, we strive to provide easy-to-use, enterprise- grade security solutions to businesses of all sizes. The addition of ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management will give our customers flexibility and control so that their endpoints can be optimally patched promptly through customizable patching policies. This helps them minimise the risk of attack and disruption, keep cost down and at the same time meet various regulatory, ISO, and cybersecurity insurance requirements.”
ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management scans thousands of popular applications, such as Adobe Acrobat, Mozilla Firefox, and Zoom Client, for over 35,000 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). Vulnerabilities can be filtered and prioritized based on exposure score, severity, and score over time. ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management provides a constantly evolving inventory of patches with patch name, version of the app, CVE, patch severity/importance, and affected applications. Businesses can launch immediate updates and begin patching via customizable options or manually when a patch has
been identified. They can simplify the patching process further by prioritizing critical assets and scheduling the remainder to off-peak times to avoid disruption. Organizations can take advantage of the Vulnerability and Patch Management multitenancy functionality to enjoy full visibility over the entire network, yet be focused on a dedicated area.
ESET’s unified cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT, is a single-pane-of-glass cloud console that provides centralized visibility, management, and insight. The ESET PROTECT Platform integrates balanced breach prevention, detection, and response capabilities with the company’s industry-leading managed and professional services and threat intelligence. It is simple, modular, adaptable, and continuously innovated. With the launch of ESET PROTECT Elite, there are now four subscription tiers to the ESET PROTECT Platform for businesses of all sizes:
● ESET PROTECT Entry – an entry-level solution with competitive pricing that includes endpoint protection, server security, and the ESET PROTECT Cloud console.
● ESET PROTECT Advanced – providing first-class endpoint protection with advanced threat defense technology and full disk encryption.
● ESET PROTECT Complete – includes the new ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management capability, cloud application protection, and mail security to minimize cyber risks.
● New ESET PROTECT Elite – provides increased visibility and decreased cyber risks, ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management, ESET’s native extended detection and response (XDR) capability, plus robust multifactor authentication.
“As cyberattacks keep evolving and the industry becomes increasingly complex, our offerings have transitioned to reflect changing business needs and a transitioning threat landscape. With the launch of ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management, we provide a pathway to swift remediation, helping keep disruption, and costs, down to a minimum for businesses,” added Pamela Ong.
To learn more about the ESET PROTECT Platform, visit www.eset.com.
*For ESET end users this functionality will be technically enabled in late July 2023.
