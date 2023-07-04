The addition of Vulnerability and Patch Management powered by OPSWAT, enables businesses to tighten their defenses

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces the upcoming availability of a significant enhancement to its unified cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT. The enhancement is designed to address both current and future digital security challenges for businesses worldwide. ESET has partnered with OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions to bring integrated vulnerability and patch management into the ESET PROTECT Platform. ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management has been added to existing ESET PROTECT Complete along with a brand-new tier – ESET PROTECT Elite – to better safeguard organizations struggling to keep up with a constantly evolving threat landscape and ensure their systems are correctly patched.*

With centralized management from the ESET PROTECT Cloud console, organizations can easily assess security threats and manage patches across the entire network, ensuring timely detection and remediation of the latest zero-day vulnerabilities. Automated scanning and a wide range of filtering options enable organizations to quickly identify and focus on the security issues that mean the most to them. Further, with automatic and manual patching options, businesses can ensure that their endpoints are updated with the latest security patches in a timely manner.

“Threat actors are taking advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities as many businesses continue struggle with managing patches and updates across their entire network, leaving their endpoints vulnerable to attacks. It can also be difficult for them to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity,” comments Pamela Ong, Sales Director – APAC, ESET. “Many organizations want solutions that will keep them safe, but not all know what to look out for. At ESET, we strive to provide easy-to-use, enterprise- grade security solutions to businesses of all sizes. The addition of ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management will give our customers flexibility and control so that their endpoints can be optimally patched promptly through customizable patching policies. This helps them minimise the risk of attack and disruption, keep cost down and at the same time meet various regulatory, ISO, and cybersecurity insurance requirements.”

ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management scans thousands of popular applications, such as Adobe Acrobat, Mozilla Firefox, and Zoom Client, for over 35,000 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). Vulnerabilities can be filtered and prioritized based on exposure score, severity, and score over time. ESET Vulnerability and Patch Management provides a constantly evolving inventory of patches with patch name, version of the app, CVE, patch severity/importance, and affected applications. Businesses can launch immediate updates and begin patching via customizable options or manually when a patch has