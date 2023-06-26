Chooks-to-Go, one of the leading chicken rotisserie companies in the Philippines, has joined forces with Globe Business to revolutionize the poultry industry by empowering their employees with flexibility and remote access using Google Workspace.

This partnership helped the company, dubbed “Manok ng Bayan”, move their operations from an on-premise provider to a cloud-based productivity and collaboration platform, Google Workspace, to further their digital shift journey.

The move to Google Workspace enabled employees to collaborate across multiple locations and stay connected to external clients and stakeholders. By providing over 400 Google Workspace licenses to Chooks-to-Go, Globe Business transformed their operations with an effective collaboration tool that allows efficient communication, employee engagement, and work flexibility.

Ronald R. Mascariñas, President, Chooks-to-Go, Inc., is confident that the move towards digital transformation will help build a resilient and expanding business in the era of fast-moving digitalization. “During the pandemic, Chooks-to-Go survived supply chain, distribution, and on-the-ground challenges. Those days continue to motivate us to strengthen our operations and acquire systematized business solutions that meet our operational needs, employees’ well-being, and customers’ demands to build a resilient and growing business in a fast-moving digital era,” Mascariñas said.

With more than 2,000 retail outlets serving Filipinos good food, Chooks-to-Go continues to show its PUSO PARA SA PINAS with quality food selection and services through employee training and acquiring the right tech solutions.

“This partnership is an exciting one for Globe Business. As a Tech Company, we continue to enable companies that normally don’t have digital transformation as a priority, such as the poultry industry,” said Tania Gil-Padilla, Vice President for Enterprise Sales for Globe Business, during the contract signing event. “We are excited about the future of Chooks-to-Go, the poultry industry, and the role Globe Business will play in enabling a digital-forward nation.”

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and the 10 UN SDGs.

Globe Business empowers enterprises like Chooks-to-Go to move forward towards successful horizons with its roster of solutions and reliable partners to streamline processes and future-proof businesses. To start your digital transformation, contact your Globe Business Account Manager today or visit their Cloud Solutions page.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

