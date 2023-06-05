The agenda for the said meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 30, 2022 Management’s Report Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year Election of Directors (including Independent Directors) Appointment of External Auditor Approval of the Amendment of the Company’s Articles of Incorporation Other Matters Adjournment

A brief explanation of the agenda item which requires stockholders’ approval is provided in the Definitive Information Statement. The Definitive Information Statement, Management Report, and Annual Report for 2022 will be uploaded to the Company’s Website at https://www.centurypacific.com.ph/ and at PSE EDGE under Century Pacific Food, Inc. Company Disclosures.

The record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at said meeting is on May 16, 2023.

ln light of current conditions and in support of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, stockholders may attend the meeting and vote via remote communication only.

Stockholders should pre-register at this link: https://centurypacific.com.ph/investor-relations/ASM2023 from June 7, 2023 to June 11, 2023.

Upon registration, Stockholders shall be asked to provide the information and upload the documents listed below (the file size should be no larger than 5MB):

A. For individual Stockholders:

Email address First and Last Name Address Mobile Number Current photograph of the Stockholder, with the face fully visible Stock Certificate Number and number of stocks held Valid government-issued ID For Stockholders with joint accounts: A scanned copy of an authorization letter signed by all Stockholders, identifying who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account, as well as valid government-issued ID of the authorizing stockholders

B. For corporate/organizational Stockholders: