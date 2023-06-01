Exhibiting the country’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) brilliance to the world, the Philippine Robotics National Team, represented by Grace Christian College, won the first place in the Breakthrough Award category in this year’s FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Morocco Open Invitational.

Over 48 countries participated in the international robotics event last May 18-22, which was held in Marrakesh, Morocco. Mexico won 2nd place in the Breakthrough Award category.

FLL is a science, technology and educational event which aims to offer promising elementary and secondary students an opportunity to expand their horizons through the exploration of robots and robotic systems in schools. Moreover, it aims to provide a host of opportunities to stimulate early design, engineering and computing skills highly relevant towards progressive education.

The Philippine Robotics National Team’s winning entry, the Adaptive Regulated Innovative Solar Energy (ARISE), has the following features: tilting mechanism that can tilt to where there is most sunlight; batteries for storage of harnessed sunlight; a converter that converts the energy into electricity; and machine learning for determining the time of day and location where sunlight is most abundant and for weather forecast.

“The project ARISE invented by the Philippine Robotics National Team presents a viable solution in providing electricity and even in preventing greenhouse gases which can harm humans, especially as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mylene Abiva, president and CEO of FELTA Multi-Media Inc., the national organizer of FLL Philippines since 2011.

The Champion’s Award (overall excellence in Robot Game, Innovation and Core Values) went to Brazil, while the 1st runner-up went to Germany and the 2nd runner-up went to Japan.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.