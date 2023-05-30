The most awaited Comp&Ben Conference of the Year is here, “1st Compensation & Benefits Conference,” which will be held at Marco Polo Ortigas on June 1-2, 2023, and co-presented by Generali Philippines and Hive Health.

This is the best avenue to collaborate with like-minded leaders, exchange best practices and perspectives, learn and understand innovative and emerging trends and win in the marketplace. Meet with top speakers who are masters of compensation and benefits and leaders in innovation.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get an interactive in-person learning experience like no other.

This event is organized by the Philippine HR Assembly, the country’s biggest and most successful online learning event for HR leaders and people managers.

Why you must attend:

Learn and Understand Innovative and Emerging Trends: Feel the pule of Automation and Artificial Intelligence through Compensation and Benefits.

Plan for Future Success: Win in the marketplace by shifting to market-based pay structures and by elevating your executives’ and expatriates’ compensation plans.

Learn Through Collaboration: Find the conference as “welcoming and engaging” which promotes openness and sharing about the strengths and opportunities of other organizations’ journey through networking.

Develop New Plans and Programs for Compensation and Benefits: Design, strengthen, and manage employee incentive programs with ease and confidence.

INTERACTIVE LEARNING EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER

Collaborate: With like-minded leaders, exchange best practices and perspectives to find out what works for them, why it works, and how it may work for you.

Relax, Have Fun, and Make New Friends: Create the groundwork for building connections with top-tier HR leaders and people managers. Maintain a growing contact list while taking advantage of exclusive networking opportunities throughout the program.

Stay Ahead of the Technology Curve and Opportunities: Meet with top event partners who are leaders in service innovation and experts in their field, and utilize their services to boost your revenue.

Leaders seeking to learn and share best practices in compensation and benefits excellence and innovation, including CEO, COO, CIO, CHRO, Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, and Officers of the following industries:

IT & BPO

RETAIL

INSURANCE

MANUFACTURING

FINANCE

PHARMACEUTICALS

RESTAURANT

SHARED SERVICES

CONSTRUCTION

HOSPITALITY

LEISURE

AVIATION

INDUSTRIAL

LOGISTICS

CONFERENCE GOAL

The goal of this conference is to shift the focus from transactional C&B processes and methodologies to a more strategic, innovative process while providing you with endless opportunities to network with fellow attendees and get exposed to new ideas.

SCOPE & COVERAGE

The conference is focused on the current trends, post-pandemic best practices, and technological innovations for Comp&Ben. The carefully-curated topics and sessions revolve around benchmarking and analytics, new practices, and crucial updates from governing agencies.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Intended for Comp&Ben Professionals, Payroll Professionals, Accounting Professionals, HR Managers, HR Business Partners, HR Generalists, Business Owners, and individuals seekings to understand post-pandemic best practices in the field of Compensation & Benefits.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity.

International HR Institute is a leading professional organization for professional development and lifelong learning for the HR management profession with its vision to be the Southeast Asia's center of excellence in shaping the future of the HR management profession ensuring its commitment to powering Human Capital.

