In today’s fast-paced world, it’s essential to invest in a property that will offer convenience, comfort, and sustainability. As a young professional, you want to make sure that the investment you make in a property is a smart move – one that is ready for the future and is sure to appreciate in value with time. What better way to do that than to explore Sierra Valley Gardens in Cainta, Rizal.

Strategic Location

Cainta, Rizal is a bustling municipality that’s becoming increasingly urbanized. In 2021, it was named the top municipality in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) rankings and is now considered a significant industrial and commercial hub in the province of Rizal, making it a smart choice for those looking to build their careers while having the convenience of living near their workplace.

This is where Sierra Valley Gardens, a residential complex situated on an 18-hectare mixed-use estate, is located. The property was designed with the location’s urbanization in mind, and this vibrant city is just the right place for young professionals to relocate to. Soon, the estate will house a mall, office buildings, and other retail areas that are just within walking distance from Sierra Valley Gardens.

Well-situated along the Ortigas Avenue Extension, it guarantees accessibility to vital locations including core business areas in Pasig, Mandaluyong, Antipolo, and Makati, as well as commercial centers, schools, hospitals, and cultural experiences. Aside from the proximity to commercial and industrial establishments, public transportation (LRT 2 line and P2P terminal), residents will also profit from the government’s MRT 4 and the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway completion.

Convenience and Comfort

Another reason why Sierra Valley Gardens is a smart investment move is its diverse unit offerings – from studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with balcony options, all designed with unique features that are sure to provide comfort to future homeowners. With a dedicated work-from-home provision, you can focus on work, school, or simply for hobbies and passions in life.

The units are also equipped with smart home features for added convenience and security, making it the first of its kind in the area. With Smart Locks accessible via fingerprint, key card, PIN, or mechanical key; Audio-Video Intercom to screen visitors even before they proceed to the unit; and Smart Lights that can be easily controlled using a phone app.

The whole development is also designed to integrate fiber optic technology for a secure and stable network. With connectivity as a basic necessity, this property is indeed ready for the future.

For Diverse Lifestyles

Sierra Valley Gardens is also designed for those who prioritize health, wellness, and leisure, making this development a smart choice for well-being. This property offers fitness amenities such as a gym, jog trail, and yoga studio. Dedicated bike lanes and parking spaces are also available within the property, along with scenic landscapes and lush greeneries that provide a refreshing ambiance while roaming around the neighborhood.

For those who wish to have some bonding moments with the family, it offers a lap and kiddie pool with a grilling station and pool deck. There’s also a pet park dedicated to those with fur babies. In addition to all that, a multi-purpose court is available for sports enthusiasts, or they can even play inside the Game Room for a round or two of billiards and more.

RLC Residences takes pride in this property as it is recognized locally and internationally. It garnered the title Best Sustainable Residential Development at the DOT Property Philippines and Southeast Asia Awards 2022 and was Highly Commended as the Best Smart Development by The Outlook 2022: Philippine Real Estate Awards. By investing in Sierra Valley Gardens, you’re not just investing in a strategic physical space but a lifestyle that’s designed for the future.

