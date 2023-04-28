Globe welcomed four new Directors to its board on Tuesday as it delivered its full-year 2022 report to its stockholders, looking forward to sustained business growth as the economy continues to bounce back from the worst of the pandemic.

The new directors– Singtel’s Tan Mee Ling Aileen, seasoned banker Natividad Alejo, bank executive Ramon Jocson, and business veteran Antonio Jose Periquet, Jr— were elected into Globe’s board at a pivotal time in its expansion from a telco business to a techco.

“I’m certain that your respective global experience and strong corporate leadership will contribute significantly to the governance and management of our company, which will in turn impact the lives of our customers, shareholders and stakeholders in a very positive way,” said Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of Globe’s Board of Directors, at the Globe 2023 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting.

Zobel also thanked outgoing directors Lew Yoong Kong Allen, Romeo Bernardo, Rex Ma. Mendoza and Saw Phaik Kwa for serving the board for many years.

Lew first served from 1995 to 1999 and returned in 2021, serving as board co-vice chair. Bernardo spent 22 years as director, while independent directors Mendoza and Saw served for nine years and eight years, respectively.

“You have all helped Globe transform from being a telco to a techco, forging a path beyond the core business and into financial inclusion, as well as digitalizing health, education and the like in the Globe Group,” Zobel said.

Zobel expressed pride in Globe’s leaders and employees for scoring wins in 2022, sustaining its “record-breaking pace” with a new high in service revenues at P158 billion, up from P152.3 billion in 2021 through gains in mobile and corporate data services and growth of non-telco revenues.

“I’m deeply proud of the way the Globe leadership team and the entire organization handled the many challenges in 2022 by uplifting lives through innovations that show care, compassion and kindness,” said Zobel, citing innovative digital solutions Globe continues to deliver to address Filipinos’ daily pain points.

Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu cited how Globe has made significant headway in its expansion into a techco, with its presence now deeply felt in the areas of fintech, healthtech, adtech, edutech, climate tech, e-commerce, manpower services, IT, and media and entertainment, among others.

“We are seeing the fruits of our deliberate efforts to grow beyond telco and use our assets and unfair advantage towards being a technology company,” said Cu.

He is looking forward to sustained recovery this 2023 as the business continues its expansion to serve Filipinos at greater scale.

“We are hoping that the overall economic environment improves for the rest of the year and results in higher income and wages for our fellow Filipinos, particularly the mass market,” said Cu.

