Leading digital solutions platform Globe and its portfolio companies won an impressive 11 awards across various categories at the prestigious 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. These accolades highlight the Globe Group’s remarkable achievements in delivering exceptional customer service, crafting innovative products, and producing high-quality content.

Among the most distinguished awards earned by the Globe Group is the Gold Stevie® for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning and Practice in the Telecommunications Industries category. This honor acknowledges Globe’s proactive recovery efforts in the wake of the devastation brought by Typhoon Odette in December 2021. Globe’s post-disaster communication solutions have had a significant positive impact on the affected communities.

RUSH Technologies, a top eCommerce platform and Loyalty solutions company, was also awarded a Gold Stevie® for Innovation in Business-to-Business Products and Services, which enable businesses to excel in the eCommerce sector. Furthermore, RUSH secured the Silver Award for Innovation in Digital Transformation in the Computer Industries category for consistently driving digital transformation through tailored solutions.

m360, the nation’s largest A2P messaging platform, garnered three Bronze Awards for Most Innovative Startup of the Year in Business Product Industries, Innovation in Business-to-Business Services, and Most Innovative Tech Startup of the Year in Services.

Both RUSH and m360 are part of the portfolio of 917Ventures, Globe’s corporate venture builder.

Additionally, the Globe Business Enterprise Group earned two Bronze Stevies – the Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year for “Embracing Ecosystems, Accelerating a Greater Shared Future,” and Innovation in Business-to-Business Events for the “Synergy: Building Ecosystems for Greatness” Leadership Innovation Forum.

The Globe Business MSME Group also received the Silver Award for Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year – “Globe for Education: Tuloy ang Edukasyon, Tuloy ang Pag-asa Campaign (Continued Education, Continued Hope)” and the Bronze Award for Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded Editorial with their “Globe Business Gift Local 2022: Bringing Countless Smiles, One Gift at a Time” campaign.

Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO, celebrated the Globe Group’s Stevies haul this year, saying: “Being recognized at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is an immense honor for us at the Globe Group. It serves as a testament to our steadfast dedication to delivering innovation and exceptional service to our customers and communities. This recognition propels us to continue pushing the boundaries and providing solutions that enable us to connect with our customers in more meaningful ways.”

Established as the world’s premier business awards, the Stevie® Awards were created to acknowledge the accomplishments and positive contributions of organizations and professionals worldwide. The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, inaugurated in 2013, is open to all organizations and individuals across 29 countries in the region.

Each entry was evaluated and scored by at least five judges on a scale of 1-10, with a primary focus on innovation in all its forms. The winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on June 27, 2023.

For more information about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

