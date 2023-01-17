Traditional Filipino Artist Dominic Rubio proudly wore his Time Master Apollo watch featuring one of his works during the opening of his exhibit “Ilustrados” at the Galleria Nicolas in Greenbelt Makati.

The proudly Filipino brand included Rubio’s painting on the Time Master Apollo special edition. The first 23 pieces were distributed to Rubio and Galerie Joaquin stores, where they were promptly sold.

Known as the Greek god of healing, Apollo is one of Time Master’s well-known watch designs. A percentage of the sales earnings were also given to Habitat for Humanity to support their COVID-19 Response efforts during the height of the pandemic.

Rubio is delighted with the product and the partnership with Time Master; nonetheless, he hopes for his artwork to have more detailed aspects exhibited on the watch in the future.

Joaquin “Jack” Teotico, Managing Director of Galerie Joaquin, stated that this is a significant milestone for Filipino artists to collaborate with and be incorporated in companies such as Time Masters in order to highlight and promote Filipino talents. He also anticipates expanding his relationships with Time Master and other brands.

“Rubio is one of the foremost artists of today because his works capture the sensibilities, aspirations, dreams, customs and traditions of our people,” Teotico said.

“His meticulous and methodical research on our way of life, costumes and architecture make his artworks important statements in defining the Filipino identity,” he added.

Along with Rubio and Teotico, Time Master Watches CEO Brian Poe Llamanzares was also present at the event, and they all exchanged greetings and expressions of gratitude for the collaboration.

“I believe the partnership with Mr. Rubio is ideal! His artwork blends perfectly into the style of our watches. I’m very happy to partner with one of the country’s leading artists to produce something proudly Filipino,” Brian said in a written statement.

Brian also revealed that they are currently working on a new collection with Rubio, which will soon be available.

The Filipino contemporary artist is also known for painting ethnic Filipinos from an earlier period at the turn of the century. He has held numerous significant exhibits, including ‘Asia 1900s’, Galerie Raphael, Taguig, Philippines (2008); ‘Chinatown,’ Galerie Raphael, Taguig, Philippines (2008); and ‘Old Manila,’ Galerie Joaquin, San Juan, Philippines (2007).

More than 20 of Rubio’s masterpieces are now on display at Galleria Nicolas from Jan. 7 to 16, 2023.

