The Forbes 5-star integrated resort gears up for the Yuletide season

Forbes 5-star integrated resort Okada Manila gears up for the Yuletide season with amazing events to add to the holiday festivities. It was “A Night of a Thousand Lights” as the property lit up its magnificent Christmas Tree at the Fountain Foyer, attended by Okada Manila’s top management and witnessed by media guests and property visitors. The 38-foot Christmas tree was a sight to behold, inspired by a magical “Whimsical Dreamland” filled with bright lights and marvelous decorations such as ornate white twigs, a fairytale window likened to that of a dwarf’s house, festooned with sparkly green garlands, and accentuated with clear and white beautiful Christmas balls, as well as dazzling fairy lights.

The lighting ceremony was followed by the launch of a quaint Christmas Village and a wondrous Light Show at the newest events place at Okada Manila, the Crystal Pavilion. Guests at the Christmas Village can capture precious memories via interactive photo booths that showcase different holiday themes like the Fairy Garden, Giant Gift Box and Mistletoe booth. They can also visit the “North Pole”, or sing with carolers via augmented and virtual reality. As for the Light Show, there are over 300,000 individual pixel mapped LEDs, with more than 300 separate digital controllers, creating a spectacular light show synchronized with magical Christmas tunes.

The events marked the roll-out of Okada Manila’s holiday offerings. Guests can enjoy the festivities beginning Nov. 18, 2022 and all throughout the Yuletide season.

Extraordinary Holidays at Okada Manila

There’s more to enjoy at Okada Manila as it is abuzz with activities for the holidays. From fantastic staycation packages to dining experiences with festive menus and treats, and shopping thrills at Okada Manila’s diverse retail outlets for fabulous gift finds, the property is the place to be this season.

Fantastic Holiday Staycation

The holidays spell a good time for a staycation at Okada Manila! Avail the Yuletide Staycation deal with fabulous add-ons such as PHP 2,000 worth of dining credits at the property’s select restaurants, free vouchers from PLAY for a one-time access for 2, and a 30-minute massage for 2 adults at The Sole Retreat, as well as other perks. Book from Nov. 18, 2022 to Jan. 14, 2023 with stay dates from Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 15, 2023 in Okada Manila’s Deluxe and Suite rooms on all days of the week. Blackout dates apply.

Festive Offerings

Holiday dining is made special with Okada Manila’s festive offerings. Feast on a bountiful spread at Medley Buffet’s “Holiday Medley Fiesta” for Christmas and New Year. And, for seasonal classic Filipino favorites, visit Kiapo for delectable puto bumbong (classic, cheese and leche flan flavors) and bibingka. At the Lobby Lounge, enjoy scrumptious sweets and treats such as decadent cakes, cookies, truffle chocolates, and pastries. The outlet also has Yuletide hampers filled with thoughtfully curated holiday goodies – a perfect gift that’s sure to impress.

A Season to Celebrate

With a diversified venue portfolio, Okada Manila makes a perfect venue for life’s milestone events and celebrations. Catering to groups of various sizes, the function rooms range from ballrooms to function rooms. Cove Manila, the biggest indoor beach club and night club is also open for bigger events. The award-winning Culinary team offers well-curated menus incorporated in events packages that make for memorable celebrations.

NYE Countdown to 2023

Ring in 2023 at Okada Manila’s simultaneous New Year’s Eve Countdown set to happen at the Grand Ballroom, Cove Manila, and The Fountain deck. Enjoy the revelry with distinctive Banquet and restaurant offerings, and an exciting line-up of live entertainment.

About Okada Manila

Touted as Manila’s grand icon, Okada Manila is known for its top-tier facilities and services. As a premier destination for hospitality and entertainment, the integrated resort has 993 exceptional accommodations ranging from 55-sqm deluxe rooms to 1,400-sqm villas complemented by extraordinary amenities such as the Retail Boulevard, the one-of-a-kind Cove Manila nightclub and indoor beach club, The Gardens by Manila Bay, an exciting array of dining options, a 3,000-sqm spa, and the world’s largest multi-color dancing and musical fountain.

Located just 10 minutes from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Okada Manila is just a few hours of air travel from neighboring China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It sets the new gold standard for five-star luxury with its many distinct innovations that combine advanced technology, top-class amenities, environment-friendly architectural planning, and world-class entertainment options, all delivered with the kind of exemplary service that personifies the unique blend of Japanese hospitality and Filipino warmth.

