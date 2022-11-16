By Aian Guanzon

Businesses requiring a service vehicle or delivery truck have a great chance of getting one by joining the #GoDreamer Raffle Promo by Global Dominion Financing, Inc. (GDFI), where the financing company is giving away one L300 in line with its 20th anniversary in March 2023.

The #GoDreamer Raffle Promo is open to all Filipinos aged 21 to 65 years old, whether they have an existing business or not. An existing business owner can absolutely use the prize as an additional unit for his operations.

GDFI, known for its Sangla ORCR (car & truck refinancing, car & truck collateral loan, prenda ORCR) product, aims to reach more entrepreneurs to offer its financial product, which is essential in mobilizing business operations across the country.

The financing company has more than 70 branches located nationwide, and is set to open more, potentially beyond 100 in 2023.

Before joining the promo, interested individuals are advised to first view and share GDFI’s announcement about the promo on its Facebook page.

After carefully reading the mechanics and sharing the post on GDFI’s Facebook page, one can easily join the raffle promo by registering on gdfi.com.ph.

For almost two decades now, GDFI has been one of the leading financial service providers to various sectors including car owners, business owners, and executives, offering secured cash loans and financial services.

“It’s not easy to launch, more so to expand a business. And we, at Global Dominion Financing, feel the need to support Filipino entrepreneurs through our loan products and even beyond,” said GDFI Deputy Chief Operating Officer (DCOO) Maria Carmela Laarni Felicidario. “This raffle promo is a form of showing our commitment to businesses, to support their expansion goals and dreams. Their success is absolutely our success too!” Ms. Felicidario added.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.