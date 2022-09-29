Real estate developer Suntrust Properties, Inc. (SPI) won two accolades at the prestigious The Outlook 2022: Philippine Real Estate Awards.

The awarding ceremony was held during the gala dinner last September 27, 2022, Tuesday at Shangri-la, The Fort, Manila. Suntrust Sentosa, a 21.8-hectare Modern-Asian community in Calamba, Laguna was hailed as the Best Affordable House in Luzon while its Modern-Asian condominium project in Quezon City, Suntrust Shanata was recognized as Highly Commended in the Best Affordable Condominium Development in Luzon category.

For Suntrust, this recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment to building affordable and quality homes nationwide. Suntrust has been providing quality residences for 25 years to help uplift the lives of Filipino families.

“This is a fitting gift for the company’s 25th year in the industry. We are beyond honored that our communities are receiving recognition such as this and we would like to assure our homebuyers that Suntrust will continue building communities with their happiness in mind,” said first vice president for Sales & Marketing Mr. Jerry R. Rubis.

Suntrust has always believed that Filipinos deserve a home they can be proud of. For 25 years, the company has been unstoppable in creating safe, sustainable, and affordable communities across the country. It takes pride in developing horizontal and vertical residential communities that cater to affordable and mid-market segments.

The newly recognized Best Affordable House of the Year, Suntrust Sentosa is a Modern-Asian community in Calamba, Laguna. Inspired by the famous island in Singapore, the 21.8-hectare residential development comprises three residential phases, each showcasing a variety of

houses with wide windows that provide more comfort for residents as well as a cost-saving factor. The community also features two replicas of the Merlion and open spaces with family-oriented amenities. Meanwhile, the Highly Commended Suntrust Shanata is a 12-tower condo development in the friendly neighborhood of Brgy. Talipapa in Novaliches, Quezon City.

SPI is just months away from celebrating the company’s silver. Along with its subsidiaries, Stateland, Inc. (SLI), Sunrays Property Management Inc. (SPMI), and Suntrust Ecotown Developers, Inc. (SEDI), Suntrust continues to rise above today’s challenges by continuously building affordable and quality homes for every Filipino.

