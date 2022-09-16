The vivo Y16 is now available in the Philippines for P8,499

vivo’s surprises this September are not over yet as the brand spotlights that #MemoryIsPriceless with the vivo Y16. The latest addition to vivo’s Y series features an enormous storage which allows its users to continuously create and save memories without the fear of running out of space.

With the new vivo Y16, vivo gives Filipinos access to premium smartphones that offer smooth performance and multitasking support at an affordable price point.

Maximize the storage space while enjoying uninterrupted performance

Enjoy work-life balance by having all the necessary files for your work and leisure needs all in one device. Feel free to download your next outfit inspiration, get all the Facebook memes that you can share with your friends, and keep work files and references within reach with the vivo Y16’s huge 128GB ROM. With this storage capacity and up to 1TB of memory expansion, there’s surely enough space for everything.

Leave your worries about lagging with the vivo Y16’s extended RAM which offers 4GB+1GB support. This allows users to switch between active apps without lags and crashes for a stress-free device use. Jumping from the ‘bird app’ to a Zoom call? The vivo Y16 supports that ultra-smooth transition.

Memories are best enjoyed with friends and teammates, especially with the sweet sound of victory with vivo’s powerful MediaTek P35 octa-core processor. Enjoy immersive and uninterrupted game time with the vivo Y16’s Multi-Turbo 5.5 and Ultra Game Mode. This feature enables gamers to optimize the phone’s gaming performance by reducing stuttering and lags, blocking distracting notifications during the gameplay and smooth run to ace the game and win the battle.

In addition to its massive storage and powerful performance, vivo Y16 has a 5000mAh competitive battery capacity. Its users can leave their battery anxiety behind and enjoy up to 18 hours of HD YouTube streaming, seven hours of heavy gaming, and an all-day-long music playback. The vivo Y16 also has a 5V/1A reverse charging feature which makes it possible for the device to act as a power bank.

Capture memories with ease through smart lenses

Speaking of fashion and trend, users can now capture their style and aesthetic with vivo Y16’s main camera for a clear shot and a macro camera to capture intricate details. Don’t let the sun down kill the photoshoot’s excitement as the vivo Y16 got you covered. The vivo Y16 front camera is powered with the Aura Screen Light, a selfie softlight feature that allows users to shine and capture the best memories even in low-light conditions. Users can definitely save more priceless IG-worthy OOTD and breathtaking close-ups with the smart camera lenses of the vivo Y16.

On top of its superb camera features, one can surely appreciate the crisp quality of photos in vivo Y16’s 6.51-inch HD Halo FullViewTM display. How about videos you say? Keep up with your favorite Netflix series with ease with its 1600×720 HD+ resolution, and smart brightness adjustment which filters harmful blue light and minimizes eye strain.

Memories are never out of style

True to its vivo family branding, vivo Y16 is up-to-date when it comes to being stylish. Choose what fits your vibe as the vivo Y16 comes in two colorways: the warm and youthful Drizzling Gold, and Stellar Black inspired by the pattern of shooting stars.

Despite being an entry-level giant in terms of performance, vivo Y16 is only 8.19-mm thick, and ergonomic with its elegant 2.5D curvature for a comfortable grip. Such size can also easily fit in one’s pocket and comes in handy especially for people who are always on the go.

Availability

vivo Y16 is now officially available for only P8,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The vivo Y16 can be purchased via vivo’s official website, Lazada, Shopee, TikTok shop and through vivo’s offline stores and kiosks nationwide starting Sept. 17, 2022. Early birds who will purchase the vivo Y16 through vivo’s online stores will get a free DITO Simcard and FOOMEE QA05 until supplies last.

