The future of work is reimagined to be about flexibility. But how could companies assure that their employees have access to the right facilities to be productive wherever they are?

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), a leading real estate developer and a pioneer in providing office spaces in the country, offers workspaces within and beyond the capital. These office developments are built with reliable equipment and sustainable features designed to cater to new customer demands.

Businesses looking to have a progressive, efficient, and sustainable office in the metro can find a workspace in the recently topped-off GBF Center 1, RLC’s most prime office development to date.

The 30-storey building is a modern office with a striking façade made of full-curtain glass walls, posing a vibrant visual dynamic for the C5 skyline. It is touted as the most iconic structure along the C5-Libis IT corridor.

Matching the elegant architecture of its facade is its functionality within. GBF Center 1 showcases well-designed center-core office spaces with large floor plates of about 2,500 sq.m. Both traditional and BPO companies will appreciate its column-free design, which allows users to maximize the use of its already efficient floor plate. It will also be interconnected with GBF Center 2 through the basement and podium parking floors, ground floor retail, and 9th floor common deck for the two towers.

The building is equipped to support efficient business operations with 100% backup power N+1 configuration for the gensets. Furthermore, it is built with various contactless features such as hands-free toilet fixtures and QR-activated turnstiles and elevators.

Companies are also given added layers of safety and convenience inside the premises with the installed turnstiles seamlessly integrated with destination control elevators, a digital visitor management system, professionally managed security systems, and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.