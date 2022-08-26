Market research start-up Hustle PH partners with Union Bank’s open finance platform UBX, Philippine’s crypto giant Coins.ph, and payment solution leader Paymongo to dominate SEA’s insights industry. The collaboration was formed during CNN’s start-up reality show The Final Pitch wherein Hustle PH’s Jason Gaguan and Carl Chung pitched to a panel of investors in the hopes of raising capital and support to further build on their existing growth traction.

John Januszcak (CEO, UBX), Wei Zhou (CEO, Coins.ph) and Francis Plaza (CEO and Co-Founder, Paymongo) pledged capital infusion alongside technology support and inter-platform partnerships.

Asked about the future of Hustle PH with its newfound partners, co-founder Jason Gaguan said, “This new partnership between these industry giants gives us the war chest to double down on our efforts to carve out our market in the Philippines and abroad. The integration of our platforms and technologies would result in better client servicing, a greater customer base, and richer data to share, analyze, and play with.”

Hustle PH was founded in 2020 at the peak of the pandemic by Jason Gaguan, Ferdinand Perez, Kevin Cena and Celine Yap with the goal of providing fast, accurate, and cost-efficient market intelligence in a quickly evolving customer environment. Since its founding as a market intelligence platform, the company has provided its insights to several multinational consumer goods companies, international AI companies, banks, tech start-ups, and telecommunications giants.

“At Hustle PH, we are storytellers first and foremost. Our story comes directly from the people. We make sense of their stories in a grand tapestry of data points, and we weave through all of this data to find elegant patterns that reveal interesting truths about the market.”, Gaguan said.

CNN Philippines’ The Final Pitch airs every Sunday 8:30 PM, created and hosted by serial entrepreneur and author John Aguilar.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.