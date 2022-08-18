Diabetasol Nutrition Philippines held a “Start-Up the Sweet Life” event last month to kick off their #TreatYourselfWell campaign. This movement is meant to help people with diabetes enjoy a sweet life while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The campaign was supported by a diabetes management framework: Start Well (having regular checkups), Move Well (regular exercise), Eat Well (proper diet), and Think Well (reading and self-awareness about health).

Dr. Leyden Florido, President of the Philippine Association of Diabetes Educators, began the discussions with a sobering fact about how the prevalence of diabetes in adults aged 20–79 years has more than tripled over the past years, from an estimated 151 million (4.6% of the global population at the time) to 537 million (10.5%).

With these numbers, it may seem difficult to avoid diabetes, but Dr. Florido offered simple solutions – exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy diet. “Every two hours spent watching TV or movies instead of pursuing something more active increases the probability of developing diabetes by 20%,” she added.

Dr. Florido further emphasized how regular exercise such as walking for 50–70 minutes three times per week for 12 weeks, on average, could help prevent diabetes. “Even pulling grass in the yard as an easy form of exercise and sun exposure helps to get enough vitamin D”, she added.

Aside from regular physical activity, Dr. Florido also emphasized the necessity of reducing the consumption of fried foods, sweets, sugary drinks, and anything salty or fatty and adding more healthy foods such as veggies, whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, and fruits into your diet.

Pia Santos, Senior Brand Manager of Diabetasol Nutrition Philippines, introduced the attendees to their main product, Diabetasol, a meal replacement for breakfast and dinner. The basic pack contains a nutrition powder with 11 vitamins and minerals that help regulate blood sugar and hunger pangs with the help of VitaDigest, a combination of insulin fiber and slow-digesting carbohydrates.

Before the event ended, Diabetasol drinks were distributed to the participants who gave a toast to the promotion of starting a sweet life through the #TreatYourselfWell Campaign.

