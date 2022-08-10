The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is celebrating its 171st anniversary by rolling out a full suite of digital products that will revolutionize the way Filipinos bank.

Turning 171 this August, Southeast Asia’s oldest bank is reaffirming its rich history of leadership in banking innovation with six digital platforms that will make banking easier and more intuitive for every Filipino. The institution that first brought revolutionary technology such as the ATM and mobile banking to the Philippines is once again looking to capture lightning in a bottle with its revamped BPI Online and Mobile platforms, BPI Bizlink, Real-time Payments platform, BanKo, Open Banking, and BPI BizKo.

BPI Online and Mobile

From setting the standard in online banking back in the day with BPI Express Online, the new and improved BPI Online and BPI Mobile app are now the primary digital platform for a better and more convenient banking experience for all BPI retail customers. Containing everything from important announcements to thought leadership and sustainability content, it not only perfectly integrates BPI’s many online platforms, but its brick-and-mortar experience as well. Anchored on strong data-driven security and technology, it facilitates the smooth flow of funds between BPI customers, merchants, and service providers making it a truly inclusive platform that BPI customers have and continue to rely on.

BPI Bizlink

The premier banking platform for BPI corporate clients, BPI Bizlink offers a wide range of technology and financial management solutions that allow business clients to better manage their accounts and liquidity, collections and disbursements. By providing an extremely robust and convenient platform, BPI strengthens businesses and supports business owners with what they need in order to hit their targets and achieve their financial goals, and sustain financial stability.

BPI BizKo

BPI BizKo enables micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to better manage their business finances through a simple, affordable, and convenient subscription-based digital banking platform that even has an integrated online system for invoicing and collection. Small business owners can now streamline their cash flow safely and conveniently so they can spend their valuable time growing their business.

BanKo

BPI, through microfinance arm BanKo, fulfills its promise of financial inclusion by providing access to easy, convenient, and affordable deposit and loan products to fund the operations or grow the business of self-employed microentrepreneurs (SEMEs). The aim of BanKo has always been to strengthen the financial capacity of its clients in order to create a real, positive impact on their lives, and ultimately, the economy.

Open Banking

Accelerated by the recent pandemic and the rapid advancement of technology, BPI understands the necessity to break down barriers in order to improve the flow of funds and provide Filipinos with tools they need and can really rely on. BPI’s Open Banking allows the convenient access of third-party businesses and partners to access BPI financial services, allowing clients with online credentials to pay for their business services digitally and powering payments to government, billers, merchants, and even donations.

Real-time Payments

Recognizing the accelerating digital consumer payments landscape, BPI offers innovative digital financial products and services that support real-time processing of financial transactions. In line with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) digital transformation roadmap, the Real-time Payments platform helps facilitate the shift from a cash-heavy to a cash-lite economy without sacrificing speed, efficiency, and security.

Staying true to its promise to reinvent local banking, BPI is now inviting everyone to move with them as they begin a new decade of building a better today and a better tomorrow, one family and one community at a time.

