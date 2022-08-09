YCH Group, Asia’s leading supply chain and logistics provider has been in the business, serving world-class customers for more than sixty years. Supply Chain City© (SCC), YCH’s flagship facility in Singapore, was officially launched on Sept. 22, 2017 by Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. Serving as Asia’s nexus for supply chain excellence, SCC is strategically located in the heart of Jurong Innovation District, with more than $200 million in building investment and covering more than 6.5 hectares of land. It features the world’s first patented Fusionaris® — a fusion between conventional and digital warehousing capabilities made up of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) and Ramp up Integrated Solution and manual warehousing facilities. Standing at 50m in height, the ASRS is the tallest in Southeast Asia, designed for scalability and operations around the clock, 24/7 for 365 days.

A key focus of SCC is to add fresh impetus to the industry in terms of innovation and collaboration and to refine the standards of supply chain excellence through its one-of-a-kind LEARN™ ecosystem. The five elements of the LEARN™ ecosystem are Living Supply Chain, Experiential Workplace Learning, Asia’s Network of Supply Chain Thought Leaders, Reinvent Tomorrow, and Nurturing Disruptive Innovators.

The SuperPort™ vision emerged to strengthen logistics and supply chain connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region through technology and innovative solutions. Originated from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC)’s Smart Growth Connect (SGConnect™) project in 2018, the member states hope to enable cities to grow without growing pains. The launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) in November 2022 further strengthened this project. The ASLN supports the ASEAN Connectivity Master Plan 2025 as a collaborative platform with a shared goal of developing smart and sustainable advancements based on smart logistics infrastructure.

SuperPort™ will be a first-of-its-kind, multi-modal logistics hub that integrates a dry port with an advanced supply chain nerve center that focuses on four key pillars: connectivity, sustainability, scalability, and agility. It will encapsulate the features of SCC and its LEARN™ ecosystem; a Supply Chain and Logistics Academy will be established to equip local workers with the necessary skills to face Industry 4.0 using the Experiential Workplace Learning methodology.

With the growing emphasis on sustainability and green supply chains, YCH Group looks forward to replicating this SuperPort™ project in all ten ASEAN member states in the coming future.

