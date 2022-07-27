Whiskey Business: A Masterclass in Malt and Digital Transformation

In the fast-paced world of information technology and digital transformation, it pays for all the leaders behind tech-led enterprises to take it slow after a long, tiring day. And what better way to wind down than savoring the finest whiskeys in existence?

For these tech moguls, Globe Business hosted its first-ever ‘Whiskey Business,’ a masterclass in malt, laced with a grand prix in ICT solutions. A speakeasy-themed social event, sponsored by Zoom, Whiskey Business raised a toast to CIOs and innovation enablers to empower them with the best of ICT solutions as they propel their enterprises forward.

The whiskey tasting segment was opened by Tania Gil-Padilla, Vice President for Enterprise Sales for Globe Business, who shared, “The pandemic has driven digital transformation in the past couple of years, and CIOs have become instrumental in leading their organizations through those times. But this night is a celebration of the successes amidst the challenging times, and a chance to take a break from online platforms and make more meaningful connections in person.”

It was all fun, laughter, and a bit of friendly competition done through a quick round of games where Globe Business introduced their ICT solutions as they dove deeper into tasting whiskey notes. Mr. Francis Hasegawa, one of Manila’s best whiskey connoisseurs, showcased the unique taste of the whiskey flights with that of the distinctive attributes of Globe’s partners, Zoom, Cascadeo, Genesys, and Third Pillar.

The first to be mentioned was the similarities between a Suntory Kakubin Yellow Label and Cascadeo—Globe’s cloud services delivery arm, which partners with the biggest players in the cloud business. Cascadeo pairs well with companies, no matter where they are on their cloud journey, and is the best choice for enterprises when it comes to building, migrating, and optimizing their cloud initiatives.

From there, the next topic transitioned to what makes a whiskey perfect. Likened to the Kirin Fuji Sanroku Signature Blend’s symphony of flavors, another partnership highlighted that night was Genesys, a leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions; and Zoom, the mainstay platform for video communications and meeting solutions that can integrate over a thousand applications for seamless workflows.

Then, the last stop was a discussion on the parallel attributes between Mars Iwai Tradition and Third Pillar, a supportive partner with strengths in customer relationship management, particularly in Salesforce Service, Sales, and Marketing cloud.

“The demands of businesses and their customers have shifted so much that we constantly need to innovate and introduce best-in-class ICT solutions where they are needed. Our objective remains clear—to be the top provider and best partner in bringing companies to the future by going beyond transactional conversations, seeking stronger partnerships, and accompanying them in their digital transformation journey,” shared Raymond Policarpio, Vice President for Product Management and Marketing at Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

Indeed, like the finest whiskeys that offer malt enthusiasts some genuine delight, Globe Business helps enterprises drive their companies towards a better future.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.

