The region’s leading NGO Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 to 72 outstanding award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.
Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by Enterprise Asia. The AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices.
Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “The pandemic has catalyzed our growth as people and as a society, and this is only the beginning of a much greater transformation. Through collaboration and partnership, we can deliver the required investments and actions to accelerate progress in social, environmental, and economic sectors.”
According to Dr Eugene Chien, Chairman of the AREA Judging Committee, “I am proud that many of the participants this year have strived to adopt this practice as well as manage the continuance of their CSR initiatives and evolve them into larger ventures. This results in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create a meaningful positive change in society.”
Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Responsible Business Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. This year, a total of 260 submissions across 19 countries have undergone a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterion of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability, and only 100 impactful CSR programs and 3 business leaders were accorded as winners.
The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognizes leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organizations and their communities include Tsai Hong-Tu, chairman of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Joseph Huang, chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd, from Taiwan, and Dr. Jacques Marcille, managing director of Kulara Water Co., Ltd. From Cambodia.
Other notable award recipients are CPC Corporation Taiwan under the Green Leadership category with its program “Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry”; Far Eastern New Century Corporation under the Circular Economy Leadership category with its “Green Growth through Circular Economy” program; KWG Living Group Holdings Limited of China, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad of Malaysia and AUO Corporation of Taiwan under the Corporate Governance category; Government Housing Bank of Thailand, and SinoPac Holdings under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; PT Pupuk Kujang of Indonesia and LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited of Thailand under the Social Empowerment category.
Four Philippines companies emerged as winners of the AREA 2022 which include Energy Development Corporation under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines), Inc. under the Green Leadership category; UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc. under the Investment In People category; and SM Investments Corporation under the Corporate Governance category.
The AREA 2022 is supported by CSRone, the Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Business Council of Cambodia (MBCC), Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corp. (MGTC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, and SME Magazine as media partners, and Evogenetic Studio as the Official Production Partner.
RECIPIENTS OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022
|
RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP
|
NAME
|
ORGANIZATION
|
COUNTRY
|
Tsai Hong-Tu Chairman
|
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Taiwan
|
Joseph Huang Chairman
|
E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd
|
Taiwan
|
Dr. Jacques Marcille Managing Director
|
Kulara Water Co., Ltd.
|
Cambodia
|
SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd
|
The Future is Ours to Define
|
Taiwan
|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd
|
Lighting up the Stars and Inspiring Hope
|
Taiwan
|
Aspire Systems
|
Harihara Subramanian Scholarship
|
India
|
Celcom Axiata Berhad
|
Community Reliefs, Digital Entrepreneurship & Equity in Education
|
Malaysia
|
Chugai Pharma Taiwan
|
Cycling for Charity
|
Taiwan
|
CK Power Public Company Limited
|
Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community
|
Thailand
|
CPC Corporation Taiwan
|
The Guardian Angels of CPC, Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
|
DBS Taiwan’s Effort Towards Zero Food Waste
|
Taiwan
|
E Ink Holdings Inc.
|
eRead for The Future
|
Taiwan
|
Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.
|
Big City Street Art Festival
|
Taiwan
|
Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.
|
Farglory Life Insurance Infinite Love Support Vulnerable Groups Program
|
Taiwan
|
Fubon Life Insurance
|
Fubon Life Transportation and Medical Assistance Program for Elderly Cancer Patients
|
Taiwan
|
Government Savings Bank
|
Car and Motorcycle Title Loan
|
Thailand
|
KDN Company Limited
|
Krisy Kreme Super60
|
Thailand
|
Krungthai Bank PCL.
|
Paotang App
|
Thailand
|
LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited
|
My School Project
|
Thailand
|
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
Dementia Friendly Program
|
Taiwan
|
NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd
|
Nu Skin Southeast Asia Children’s Heart Fund (SEACHF)
|
Singapore
|
PETRA Group
|
Providing Solutions for Humanity through Sustainable Technology
|
Malaysia
|
President Chain Store Corp.
|
7-ELEVEN In-store Spare Change Donation Brings Back The Love Together
|
Taiwan
|
Prince Holding Group
|
Chen Zhi Scholarship
|
Cambodia
|
Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)
|
Renewable Energy Project and Sustainable Development for the Community
|
Thailand
|
PT Badak NGL
|
Salin Swara (Sampah Keliling Swadaya Masyarakat) Social Innovation in Waste Management
|
Indonesia
|
PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali – UBJOM Rembang
|
Empowered Women in Agriculture (Wanita Berdaya Tani Community)
|
Indonesia
|
PT Polytama Propindo
|
Mang Covid (Covid-19 Prevention Management)
|
Indonesia
|
PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur
|
Community Empowerment Program for Coral Reef Media Plantation by KIMASEA Group
|
Indonesia
|
PT Pupuk Kujang
|
Kampung NanasKu: Pineapple Cultivation and Processing Based On Community Empowerment
|
Indonesia
|
S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited
|
S&P Value for a Better Community
|
Thailand
|
SinoPac Holdings
|
Organizing Song of Life for the Elderly: Record the Stories of Taiwan
|
Taiwan
|
Sinyi Realty Inc.
|
Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future
|
Taiwan
|
SPEEDWIND DISTRIBUTIONS Co., Ltd.
|
Giving with Heart – CSR Initiative
|
Cambodia
|
Tai O Heritage Hotel
|
Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage Conservation
|
Hong Kong
|
Taiwan Business Bank
|
Trust Combines Urban Renewal to Create A Well-being Life
|
Taiwan
|
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd
|
The 10th “Three-Generation Walk for Health”: Digital Technology Increases Impact on Social Welfare
|
Taiwan
|
The Shanghai
Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.
|
“Love The Earth” Painting Shimen Public Welfare Activity
|
Taiwan
|
Tourism Authority Of Thailand
|
Leader in Opening the Phuket Sandbox for Foreign Tourists
|
Thailand
|
TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd
|
Sharing Happiness with Our Community
|
Thailand
|
INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
BAT Taiwan
|
Be The Change – Putting People and Our Society First
|
Taiwan
|
Darfon Electronics Corp.
|
HAPPY Darfon
|
Taiwan
|
Energy Development Corporation
|
Honing Nation Builders: Keitech Technical- Vocational Scholarships
|
Philippines
|
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
|
Talent Development: Roots in Taiwan, Eyes in the World
|
Taiwan
|
Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
|
Giving it All to Support Our Biggest Asset – Human Capital
|
Taiwan
|
President Chain Store Corp.
|
The Age-friendly Store
|
Taiwan
|
SinoPac Holdings
|
SinoPac Sustainable Talent Development Project
|
Taiwan
|
Systex Corporation
|
Young Turing Program
|
Taiwan
|
Taiwan Power Company
|
Cultivating Oustanding Athletes, Deepening the Positive Impact of Taipower
|
Taiwan
|
TNG Holdings Vietnam
|
Remuneration Policy for the Employees in Response to COVID-19
|
Vietnam
|
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
|
USANA’s Health and Wellness
|
Philippines
|
HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
|
Vaccine 100
|
Thailand
|
CPC Corporation Taiwan
|
CPC Stations, Near to Convenience
|
Taiwan
|
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
|
Healthy Lifestyle, Go Sporty
|
Taiwan
|
IRPC Public Company Limited
|
VAJIRA LAB: Healthcare Security for Society
|
Thailand
|
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
Shero Cancer Care Activation Program
|
Taiwan
|
GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
AIA Thailand
|
AIA Go Green: Cashless and Paperless Initiatives
|
Thailand
|
Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
|
Pioneer in Green Finance, Establish the Benchmark in Sustainable Finance
|
Taiwan
|
Colliers International Property Consultants (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|
Colliers Elevate the Built Environment
|
China
|
CPC Corporation Taiwan
|
Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry
|
Taiwan
|
DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
|
DBS Taiwan’s Green Finance Initiatives
|
Taiwan
|
E Ink Holdings Inc.
|
Sustainable ePaper Enables Smart and Green Retail
|
Taiwan
|
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited
|
EGCO Ecosystem
|
Thailand
|
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
|
Build Low-Carbon and Eco-Friendly Department
|
Taiwan
|
Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd
|
Largest Fishery Hybrid Solar PV Project at Coastal Mudflats in China
|
China
|
Hotai Finance Corporation
|
Green Agricultural Innovation through Custom Installment Plans
|
Taiwan
|
Hunya Foods Co., Ltd.
|
Forever-Love Sustainable Pineapple Cake Gift Box
|
Taiwan
|
Kulara Water Co., Ltd.
|
Towards A Greener Growth and Unique Recognition
|
Cambodia
|
KWG Living Group Holdings Limited
|
KWG ESG Initiative
|
China
|
MM Mega Market (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
|
Multi-Site Solar Roof Project
|
Vietnam
|
Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.
|
A Step Towards Net Zero as a Pioneer of Green Change
|
Taiwan
|
President Chain Store Corp.
|
Plastic Reduction Promotion
|
Taiwan
|
SinoPac Holdings
|
Building a Smart Green Energy Ecosphere
|
Taiwan
|
Sinyi Realty Inc.
|
Net Zero Pathway for the Real Estate
|
Taiwan
|
Sodexo Singapore Pte Ltd
|
WasteWatch powered by Leanpath
|
Singapore
|
Taiwan Power Company
|
Energy Transition, Moving Towards Net Zero
|
Taiwan
|
Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited
|
Thai Life: Love The Earth
|
Thailand
|
TNG Holdings Vietnam
|
TNPower – Investment and Development of Renewable Energy Projects, Providing the Nation with Clean Energy
|
Vietnam
|
TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd
|
Innovation in Plastic Packaging for Waste Reduction
|
Thailand
|
Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines), Inc.
|
Doing Good Through Sustainable Choices
|
Philippines
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
AUO Corporation
|
ESG & Climate Committee Leads AUO Towards Net Zero
|
Taiwan
|
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
|
Fostering Robust Governance and Risk Management
|
Taiwan
|
KWG Living Group Holdings Limited
|
KWG Corporate Governance
|
China
|
Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad
|
Delivering Sustainable Value Through Best Corporate Governance Practices
|
Malaysia
|
SM Investments Corporation
|
Governing for Good Corporate Citizenship
|
Philippines
|
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
|
USANA’s Corporate Governance at a Glance
|
Philippines
|
CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR PROGRAM
|
COUNTRY
|
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
|
Toward Net Zero with Organic Agroforestry Carbon Cycle
|
Taiwan
|
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
|
Green Growth through Circular Economy
|
Taiwan
|
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)
|
PET Bottles Recycling to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Distribution
|
Thailand
|
Innolux Corporation
|
Create a Circular Factory – Go Green, Go Responsible, Go Sharing
|
Taiwan
|
CORPORATE SUSTAINBILITY REPORTING CATEGORY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
CSR REPORT
|
COUNTRY
|
Asia Cement Corporation
|
Asia Cement Sustainable ESG Actions
|
Taiwan
|
E Ink Holdings Inc.
|
E Ink! We Make Surfaces Smart & Green
|
Taiwan
|
Energy Development Corporation
|
Regenerating for the Future: EDC 2020 Integrated Report
|
Philippines
|
Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd
|
Sustain for a Good Life
|
Taiwan
|
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
|
Far Eastern New Century Sustainability Report
|
Taiwan
|
Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.
|
Farglory Life Insurance Corporate Sustainability Report
|
Taiwan
|
Fubon Life Insurance
|
Fubon Life Corporate Sustainability Report
|
Taiwan
|
Government Housing Bank
|
Sustainable [GH] Bank for Thai People
|
Thailand
|
Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)
|
Provincial Electricity Authority Sustainability Report 2020
|
Thailand
|
S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited
|
S&P Virtue for Sustainability
|
Thailand
|
SinoPac Holdings
|
Fulfillment of Sustainability Commitment and Be a Model of Sustainability
|
Taiwan
|
Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation
|
Start from the Heart and Demonstrate the Spirit of Sustainability – TDCC ESG Report
|
Taiwan
|
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd
|
“Sustainable Trust, Enriched Future” Taiwan Life 2020 Sustainability Report
|
Taiwan
