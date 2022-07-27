Jollibee Founder and Chairman Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong was honored with the 2022 Ramon V. del Rosario (RVR) Award for Nation Building at a recently concluded ceremony on July 25, 2022 at the Manila Polo Club.

Dr. Tan Caktiong was recognized for his contributions to globalizing the Filipino brand, bringing pride to the country by serving the iconic Chickenjoy to more than 3,300 locations in the Philippines and more than 2,500 stores overseas, and for the Jollibee Group Foundation’s COVID-19 pandemic response initiatives.

PHINMA Chairman and CEO Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr., welcomed distinguished business personalities, young entrepreneurs, and civic leaders gathered at the Manila Polo Club and online viewers tuned in to the event livestream.

“In honoring outstanding nation builders, we are helping build a business constituency for good. We do not see this as just another recognition ceremony but rather, a recommitment event as well as a continuing clarion call to make business a genuine force for good! I am confident that tonight’s honoree will join his fellow awardees in multiplying this force,” he said.

The RVR Award for Nation Building is bestowed upon individuals who have contributed to nation building through their businesses and social enterprises, and who have proven themselves worthy of honor and emulation by their peers and by emerging young entrepreneurs. Nominees go through a screening process by a committee consisting of representatives of JCI Manila, PHINMA, AIM RVR Center, and the del Rosario Family, before the final selection by the award’s Board of Judges led by former Chief Justice Artemio V. Panganiban and Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr.

In his acceptance speech, Tan said, “the work of nation-building is the responsibility of all — each and every one of us — it is a shared task. Now, more than ever, our strong participation is needed.”

The Ramon V. del Rosario Awards acknowledges the support of the following companies:

Alibaba Cloud, Naomi Jewelry, Coca-Cola, Starport, Union Galvasteel Corporation, Philcement Corporation, PHINMA Solar, PHINMA Education, PHINMA Properties, PHINMA Hospitality, and PHINMA Foundation.

