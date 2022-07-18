People have been using tons of the world’s resources to build the future for centuries now. As buildings are a key component of developed and thriving cities, the construction sector is one of the most important areas of intervention that can provide opportunities to limit environmental impact and contribute to sustainability.

In Cebu City, Philippines, as one of the frontrunners of sustainability, JEG Development Corp. (JDC) of KMC Savills, Inc. creates a more livable and greener safe spaces that revolutionize the way Filipinos visualize future living.

To perpetrate its promise of advocating holistic well-being in the country, the homegrown real estate company conceptualized and built JEG Tower @ One Acacia, an award-winning premium green building in the heart of Cebu Central Business District (CBD).

Even before COVID-19 struck, JDC already exhibited its ability to create safe and sustainable world-class living spaces through JEG Tower. Anchoring on the work-life balance concept, this 22-storey premium office and commercial building was designed to uplift the physical and mental health of its tenants and occupants.

Designed with sustainability and sophistication in mind, JEG Tower stands out in the Cebu City skyline with its green roof and garden that highlights the abundance of endemic flora species in the province.

Being named as the country’s Best Green Commercial Development in 2020 and LEED Pre-certified Silver by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), JDC quantifies how much difference a green building like JEG Tower can contribute to the community.



Underscoring the triple bottom line of sustainability — People, Planet, and Profit — JEG Tower invests in technology and observes measures that improve energy efficiency, water efficiency, waste management, and environmental protection during construction and beyond.

In addressing greenhouse gases and minimizing the negative impacts on ozone depletion by reducing the amount of energy required for building operations, the tower utilizes high-efficiency variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air conditioning systems, Low-E glass on the building’s interiors, LED lighting throughout all buildings, variable speed motors and pump, and white roofs to reduce the heat load.

Based on the results of Barone International energy models, and in comparison, to non-green commercial structures, savings in electricity consumption and water usage in JEG Tower can be up to 23% and 54% respectively.



While most buildings rely on municipal potable water sources, this tower has a rainwater collection system that utilizes rainwater for plumbing and irrigation of the building’s green spaces. This technology safeguards the cycle of withdrawing resources from natural bodies of water for future generations to enjoy.

As early in the construction stage, JEG Tower displayed best sustainable practices as it implemented an erosion and sedimentation control plan as well as a program to divert construction and demolition debris back to the manufacturing process and appropriate reclamation sites. The tower also has a dedicated area to collect and recover waste materials, making it easier for tenants to manage their waste and reduce the environmental impacts of consumerism.

Now, in a worldwide drive to build a healthy post-pandemic workplace, JEG Tower utilizes the MERV-13 air filters and Fresh Air System for optimal indoor air quality that can capture air particles for better filtration, less dust, and elimination of other airborne contaminants. It also has integrated contactless smart technology in all office floors and common areas like automatic sliding doors, Destination-Oriented Assignment System (DOAS) elevators, and motion-sensor bathroom fixtures.

Being the second most populated urban area of the Philippines, Cebu City serves as the economic center in Visayas and the biggest outside the country’s capital. Without further contributing to the negative impacts of commercial spaces in the city, JEG Tower @ One Acacia offers additional Grade A office spaces in the CBD through its green roofs that are aesthetic, safe, and future-proof.

