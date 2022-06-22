Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. is empowering its advisors to serve the unique needs of Filipino business owners by beefing up its Family Business and Wealth Advisory Program (FBWA).

A pioneering initiative in the life insurance industry, the program was launched in 2019 and had Wong + Bernstein Family Advisory Group Family Business Coach and Strategic Adviser Prof. Enrique Soriano as trainer.

The program shifted to virtual classes as the lockdowns began and recently held the graduation for its third batch of advisors.

“Sun Life is committed to serving the unique needs of Filipinos entrepreneurs, especially at this crucial time as they strive to rise above the pandemic and secure their businesses for the future,” Sun Life Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong said. “FBWA stands for our determination to be their partner for life through every stage of their business.”

Sun Life is set to roll out FBWA to more of its advisors to enable the company to reach as many business owners as possible.

Complementing FBWA is Sun Future Proof, a program designed with a business owner’s journey in mind, bringing together financial education and financial solutions to help them achieve both business and personal goals.

Meanwhile, Sun Life also offers the Business Owner Insurance Packages, which are product bundles designed to address the financial needs of entrepreneurs both for their business and personal goals. The options include BIP Emergency Fund + Lifetime Protection, BIP Health Protection, BIP Education Fund, BIP Key Employee Protection, BIP Partner/Shareholder Protection, BIP Retirement Fund, and BIP Estate Protection.

“Filipino entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our economy. With the right financial products and sound financial advice, they can achieve more and help our country recover from the pandemic,” Gonzalez-Chong said. “Sun Life is here to help them make it happen.”

Those interested to know more about the Sun Future Proof program are encouraged to talk to their Sun Life advisor or connect with one via http://www.sunlife.co/TalkToAnAdvisor.

