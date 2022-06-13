It is a wise decision to invest in a home where modern comforts and conveniences are within reach. If these are what you search for, then look no further as RLC Residences recommends Sierra Valley Gardens as your new home investment.

Convenience within arm’s reach

Sierra Valley Gardens offers the convenience of being near essential establishments and destinations as it sits within the Sierra Valley complex, an 18-hectare mixed-use development by Robinsons Land located in Cainta, Rizal. The whole complex is currently being developed as a go-to hub in the East and will soon have commercial, business, and lifestyle establishments. This translates to having all these conveniences as your neighbor, and you can easily be in these places without the need to travel far.

The location of Sierra Valley Gardens gives future homeowners easy access to important places such as hospitals, schools, business districts, and cultural destinations. Given that the property is along Ortigas Extension, one can easily enjoy a comfortable drive from their home to Bridgetowne, Ortigas, Makati, and even BGC. Hospitals like The Medical City and Metro Rizal Doctors Hospital, universities such as Sienna College of Taytay and San Beda University Taytay, and even transportation hubs like LRT 2-Santolan and the future LRT 4-Taytay Tikling Junction station are easily accessible from the property.

Modern comforts inside every unit

Sierra Valley Gardens is considered the first smart suburban community in the area as each unit is equipped with RLC Residences’ signature smart home features. The main door comes with a Smart Lock which can be opened through a key card, keypad, fingerprint, and a mechanical key, while the unit also has an audio-video intercom where one can easily see guests in the lobby right inside their home. Smart lights are also installed in all units which can be controlled using the smart power outlet or through a phone. For easy use of home devices and faster connection, a mesh gateway, infrared emitter, and central control panel are also included inside every unit.

Aside from these, condo units at Sierra Valley Gardens Building 3 feature unique home upgrades in form of a work-from-home nook, water heater provision, glass shower enclosure, range hood, and bidet. A pantry drawer and cabinet and a balcony are also available in select units.

Designed with future residents in mind

Sierra Valley Gardens also makes home living more comfortable with a wide space for indoor and outdoor amenities where one can relax and have an alone time or have fun with their loved ones.

Amenities outdoors that are great for families are the kiddie pool and the kid’s outdoor play area. There are also a lap and wading pool, pool deck, and outdoor shower with changing area.

Residents can get more active at the basketball court and the jog trail. And for residents with furry friends, a pet area is available outdoors.

Meanwhile, the indoor amenities extend from the Ground Level to the third. Among the amenities on the second level are the Game Room and Reading Nook. And there are a dance studio, gym, and yoga studio on the third level. Other indoor amenities are function rooms, a Wi-Fi lounge, Work-Study Lounge, and Kid’s Indoor Play Area/Day Care Facility.

