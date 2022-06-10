Today, modern Filipino homes continue to use local materials and convey the spirit of togetherness. Amid the rise of various Filipino-inspired dwellings, the master-crafted townhomes of Likha Residences are among the most remarkable.

Nestled on the quieter, leafy side of Metro Manila, Likha Residences is a residential community celebrating Filipino heritage through vernacular architecture and meaningful spaces. It seeks to nurture family ties, house multiple generations, and meet future demands.

While achieving all these, Likha Residences managed to showcase luxury Filipino design, combining warm elements and lasting elegance.

Bahay Kubo reimagined

The evolution of bahay kubo seemed to have reached its peak with the construction of Likha Residences. The boutique townhouse community promotes the Filipino aesthetic by putting a luxury spin on the best qualities of the nipa hut.

PHINMA Prism, the developer behind Likha Residences, worked with Mañosa & Co. to craft a new and improved look for a modern Filipino home. Of course, the established firm couldn’t be more perfect for the architectural feat. Its founder, national artist Bobby Mañosa, developed a design style inspired by bahay kubo, merging the use of indigenous materials and modern building technologies.

Today, Likha Residences stands as the opulent result of blending the old and new, and preserving the Filipino culture.

Here’s how the development upgraded the look of a Filipino home:

From one-level humble home to a multi-storey luxe residence

Likha Residences, for instance, has three- to four-storey townhomes with durable building materials and calming earth tones from the inside out. It emulates the beauty and simplicity of a bahay kubo, featuring quality wooden materials and handcrafted finishings. The multiple levels, on the other hand, ensure that the modern Filipino family has space for everything — work, leisure, casual gatherings, and more.

From nipa roof to clerestory roof

Inspired by the cooling effect of a bahay kubo’s tall nipa roof, the master-crafted townhomes at Likha Residences come with a clerestory roof. This roof style is placed on top of each unit, warding off the heat while elevating the home’s overall appeal. The roof brings in cool air and lets out stale air. It also permits natural light, which adds a cozy glow to the home.

From one ‘bulwagan’ to multiple, functional spaces

Likha Residences also takes pride in its units with mindfully designed living spaces. The ground floor has a foyer to welcome guests, a storage area, a service area with a common toilet and bath, and a staff’s room.

On the second level, you’ll be reminded of the bahay kubo’s bulwagan — an open space designed for family living, where dining, recreation, sleeping, and other activities can occur.

From bamboo porch to glass balcony

The bamboo porch of a nipa hut has a classic charm, while the glass balcony of a designer townhome has a sophisticated beauty. At Likha Residences, units have two spacious balconies on the second and third floors. Their tempered glass railings let you enjoy the full, lush view of the community without blocking the lovely, natural light.

Merging luxury and rarity

As seen in Likha Residences, the combination of native materials, concrete textures, and functional spaces can augment today’s modern Filipino homes. But besides having these features, the community is distinctly Filipino and luxurious because of its characteristics that are quite hard to find elsewhere, especially in Metro Manila.

A life beyond four walls

Meaningful and luxurious living at Likha Residences can also be experienced outside its designer townhomes. The community has a Filipino-inspired amenity area consisting of a swimming pool, clubhouse, multi-functional hall, fitness gym, and playground. In these leisure spaces, families can form stronger relationships, pursue various relaxing activities, and cultivate a sense of community with other dwellers.

With Likha Residences, the Filipino home has taken a luxury turn. It pays homage to our culture and heritage, featuring the best-in-class materials to create an environment that blends old-world charm and modernity.

This article originally appeared on Lamudi.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

