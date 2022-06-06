Around 15 million Filipinos reportedly experienced involuntary hunger last year, according to the Social Weather Stations. This continuing struggle came amid the lingering pandemic in the country which, at its height, saw record unemployment rates and an economic downturn.

As the nation treads the path to recovery, Globe’s Hapag Movement aims to rally Filipinos behind a collective effort to help feed the hungry.

The Hapag Movement is Globe’s unified fight against hunger through technology. It connects multi-sectoral partners that can contribute to addressing hunger and joblessness to achieve social impact at scale.

Now, you can help put food on the table of families in need every time you buy Globe prepaid load or pay for your monthly Globe subscription. Each transaction lets you earn Globe Rewards points which can be donated to The Hapag Movement to alleviate extreme hunger in the country.

As a leading digital solutions platform, Globe aims to be part of the solution to create a Globe of Good. With The Hapag Movement, Globe provides a holistic intervention focusing on hunger alleviation and livelihood opportunities for vulnerable families.

“Everyone is welcome to be part of this advocacy. Let’s work together to help Filipino families who are struggling to feed themselves and experiencing hunger,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

To support, simply download the New GlobeOne app and donate your Rewards points for as low as P1. Just follow these steps:

You can also follow the steps below to donate using your GCash app.

The Hapag Movement is in line with its commitment to uphold the UN Global Compact Principles and contribute to 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.

