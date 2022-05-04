Independent global standard Opensignal has recognized Globe for delivering the most consistent mobile quality in the Philippines. Globe bested its global peers in the Excellent and Core Consistent Quality categories of Opensignal’s Mobile Experience Awards*.

The digital solutions platform bagged the Excellent Consistent Quality award with 51.6 percent or 7.8 percentage points higher than the nearest competitor, according to Opensignal’s April 2022 Mobile Network Experience Report for the Philippines. The report is based on data collected from Jan. 1 to March 31 this year.

“Globe is the outright winner of the Excellent Consistent Quality award, as the highest proportion of users’ tests met the minimum recommended performance thresholds to watch HD video, complete group video conference calls, and play games on its network,” Opensignal said.

Likewise, Globe topped in Core Consistent Quality with 74.6 percent, beating the nearest competitor by 12.8 percentage points. Core Consistent Quality uses thresholds for less demanding applications.

“Our measures of consistent quality quantify how often users’ experience on a network was sufficient to support common applications’ requirements,” Opensignal said.

Globe users also had the best experience when streaming video over 5G networks. The company emerged as the winner of the 5G Video Experience Award with 71.2 points.

Opensignal’s 5G Video Experience quantifies the quality of mobile video streamed when connected to 5G. It includes picture quality, video loading time, and stall rate, with the perceived video experience as reported by the users.

As of February, Globe has over 1.62 million devices registered on its 5G network. In terms of 5G outdoor coverage, it now covers 96 percent of Metro Manila and 84 percent of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

“We are glad to be recognized by Opensignal for the consistency of our network performance. Globe has been focusing on improving its overall quality of service, not only Internet speed. Today we serve our customers a diverse range of digital services and content delivered through our network. These are all designed to meet the evolving digital lifestyle of our customers and enrich their lives,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

The company continues to enhance its network by earmarking a large portion of the P89 billion for its capital expenditures this year. It intends to build new cell sites, upgrade existing sites to 4G/LTE, accelerate the rollout of 5G connectivity, and ramp up the fiberization of Filipino homes nationwide.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2022, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1 – March 31, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited.

