Leading digital solutions platform Globe has contributed millions in aid to families and communities affected by Typhoon Odette, which ravaged parts of the country in December.

Globe collected a total of P36.7 million worth of donations for immediate assistance to over 16,000 families, and enabled Globe, TM, and GOMO customers to raise over P2.9 million more worth of aid for typhoon victims.

Globe, through its on ground teams, extended assistance to 5,094 families in communities across Palawan, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Iloilo, Negros Occidental and Oriental, and Southern Leyte.

Likewise, efforts with partner organizations such as the Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, and Rise Against Hunger Philippines, have also provided relief and support for 11,777 families in affected areas.

Globe also set up over 130 Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging sites across the affected regions, ensuring that typhoon survivors stay connected with their loved ones. Likewise, the company’s technical teams continue with tireless restoration work to bring services back to normal in the remaining affected areas.

“We know that this is still a difficult time for our kababayans. Typhoon Odette hit the country last December, but its effects are still being felt to this day. We want our customers to know that we are doing everything we can to serve and extend help in the affected communities,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP Group Corporate Communications Officer.

The following are other assistance that Globe provided to Odette-stricken communities:

Free and unlimited GoWifi services in select malls, airports and government offices

Discounted promos and free 1-month subscription to telehealth provider KonsultaMD for Globe and TM customers

Three days of free 5 GB connectivity for 107,000 Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi customers

1 month free KonsultaMD subscription for 147,000 broadband customers

Reseeding of unused and expired load for Globe Business prepaid customers

Extended payment due dates for affected Globe Business, Globe At Home, Globe Platinum, and Globe Postpaid mobile customers, along with a Financial Care Program

Bill rebates for severely affected customers

Relief fund access to over 200 businesses

Priority access to customer hotline for around 86,000 Globe At Home Postpaid subscribers

After-sales fast lane access for Globe Business customers

Broadcast messaging service support for 83 typhoon-hit localities and MSMEs for one month via M360

Globe’s several fundraising campaigns through Globe Rewards and GCash also continue, with donation channels still open through the New GlobeOne app at glbe.co/NewGlobeONE and #GCashGivesBack. Customers can donate through this LINK, where they can access QR Codes of partner beneficiaries. To date, P32.4 million has been raised via GCash.

“Situations on-ground have been challenging, but with the persistence of our teams and the constant support of our partners, we were able to support families affected by Typhoon Odette with essential needs such as food and water as timely as possible,” said Jomar Fleras, Rise Against Hunger Philippines Executive Director.

Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to hit the country in 2021, struck parts of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with lashing winds and heavy rains just before Christmas, destroying over 400,000 houses and damaging a million more.

The GSMA Mobile for Development, a team from the GSMA driving innovation in digital technology to reduce inequalities in the world, recently featured Globe’s efforts in a report entitled “Typhoon Rai Response: The role of the mobile industry.” Those interested may access the report on their official website.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

