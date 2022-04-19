UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

MAY 11, 2022

1:00 P.M.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION (the “Corporation”) will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in accordance with the relevant provisions of the By-Laws of the Corporation which allows meetings of the stockholders to be conducted by remote communication, subject to such guidelines as may be promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stockholders may view the livestream of the Meeting and download the Information Statement at the following web addresses:

The Agenda for the Meeting is as follows:

Proof of notice of the meeting and existence of a quorum.

Reading and approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders held on May 13, 2021.

Presentation of annual report and approval of the financial statements for the preceding year.

Election of Board of Directors.

Appointment of External Auditor.

Ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors and its committees, officers, and management.

Consideration of such other matters as may properly come during the meeting.

Adjournment.

Only stockholders of record of the Corporation as of April 4, 2022 shall be entitled to vote.

Stockholders may cast their votes on or before May 4, 2022 on all matters requiring approval by: (a) accomplishing and submitting the proxy form; or (b) voting in absentia.

The procedures for attending the meeting via remote communication, submission of proxies, and for voting in absentia are explained in the Information Statement.

Proxies shall be sent via email to corporate.secretary@urc.com.ph or hard copies to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, 40F Robinsons Equitable Tower, ADB Avenue cor. Poveda Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Validation of proxies shall be held on May 6, 2022. We are not soliciting proxies.

By Authority of the Chairman

(signed)

MARIA CELIA H. FERNANDEZ-ESTAVILLO

Corporate Secretary

