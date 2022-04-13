Summer fun continues this Easter Sunday as shoppers are in for fun treats at SM Supermalls.

Pose for the ‘gram at our Easter installations — Bring out the child in you and get lost in color amidst giant bunnies in select SM malls! Kids and kids-at-heart will love the wonderful selection of indoor and outdoor Easter displays and decorations decked in every activity center and outdoor space of their favorite SM mall. Complete with Easter eggs, bunnies, and all things sunny, SM Supermalls’ will surely brighten up your day this Easter Sunday!

Join the Summer Easter Costume Contest — Kids aged 3 to 12 years are invited to dress up in their Easter-inspired costumes and join SM Supermalls’ Summer Easter Costume Contest on April 17, 2022. What’s more, they can pose with their small and medium-sized pets and get the chance to take home 5K pesos worth of SM gift checks! Contestants will have to choose between three categories: My Pet and I, Me and My Sidekick, and My Easter OOTD.

To register for the event, scan the QR code provided by SM and submit a photo of your receipt (minimum purchase of P500.00 at any SM store or at the Summer Toy Sale event). Pre-registration for the event is still ongoing until April 15th, 11:59 PM.

Get Creative with Arts & Crafts Activities — What’s Easter without getting crafty? From egg decorating to coloring activities in select SM Supermalls, kids of all ages and their families will get to enjoy getting their hands dirty and exploring their artistic side.

Easter Treats for your Sweets — In between these activities, you can take a break and indulge in family dining deals until April 17 in select SM malls nationwide. Have your fill of different Easter sweets and treats such as chocolates, candies, and lollipops in festive spring colors and swirls! And to satisfy your cravings, sip on something sweet to match the festive Easter mood. Enjoy a buy 1 take 1 deal, DIY milk tea kits, and discounts at the Summer Teas promo starting this April 16 to 30.

It surely is an EGGstra special and EGGzoiting Easter with the family at SM Supermalls this Sunday! For more information and event schedule, visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/whats-new/Hop-into-an-EGGzoiting-and-Happy-Easter-at-SMSupermalls/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=.

