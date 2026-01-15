THE PBA Press Corps announced on Thursday the introduction of the Ramon Fernandez Trophy that will be handed out to the winner of the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Starting with the PBA’s 50th Season Philippine Cup Finals, the PBA Press Corps will present a trophy named in honor of Mr. Fernandez for his remarkable contributions that included a record 19 championships, the most by any player.

Mr. Fernandez gave his blessing in a meeting with PBA Press Corps President Vladimir Eduarte of Abante/Tonite and the group’s other officers during the 50th Season opener last Oct. 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“To have the PBA Finals MVP trophy bear my name, especially in this 50th year, the Golden Anniversary of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), is something I never imagined yet will forever treasure. This is more than a personal recognition. It is a reminder of a lifetime shaped by the league that gave me purpose, pride and a second family,” Mr. Fernandez said.

“The PBA was my battlefield, my classroom and my home. It was where I learned discipline, sacrifice, resilience, teamwork, humility and the meaning of leadership under pressure. Every championship fought for, every Finals series endured, every cheer and every criticism… all of it molded the player and the man I became. I owe so much of who I am today to this league.”

The first four-time MVP won nine titles with the fabled Toyota franchise before adding three more for Tanduay and seven for San Miguel Beermen, highlighted by a historic Grand Slam in 1989.

Mr. Fernandez is also the league’s all-time leading scorer with 18,996 points, a record that may stand the test of time.

“With those 19 championships, who knows how many Finals MVP awards Mr. Fernandez could’ve won if such recognition had already been handed out during his time,” said Mr. Eduarte. “The Finals MVP trophy in Fernandez’ name is a well-deserved recognition the PBA Press Corps unanimously decided on.”

The introduction of the Ramon Fernandez Trophy also comes as the Press Corps will mark 30 years since awarding its first Finals MVP, which was Jojo Lastimosa for Alaska in the 1996 All-Filipino Cup, two years after Mr. Fernandez played his 20th and last season as a pro with San Miguel.

A plaque had been given out to each of the previous Finals MVP winners, who are determined through votes by Press Corps members actively covering the PBA beat.

Aside from still being the PBA’s career scoring leader, Mr. Fernandez also continues to still be No. 1 to this day in the league’s total rebounds ladder (8,652), defensive rebounds (6,435), shot blocks (1,853), free throws made (3,848), minutes played (36,624:30), and still No. 2 in career assists (5,220), steals (1,302) and games played (1,074).

Mr. Fernandez, who also played for Beer Hausen and Purefoods, averaged 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 shot blocks per game in an illustrious 20-season career. — Olmin Leyba